Micah McLaurin is back with new track ‘Remember Me’

Micah McLaurin has teamed up with producer Fernando Garibay for his new track Remember Me.

Garibay has previously crafted songs for Kylie Minogue, Lady Gaga and Britney Spears.

The tune is infused with a Latin house vibe, taking McLaurin in a new direction.

Micah McLaurin photographed by An Le.

“I’ve always been drawn to Spanish classical music and Latin pop music, so those sounds snuck their way into Remember Me without me consciously deciding to go that way,” shares Micah.

“The song is slightly trance like and I hope people get into it and feel the picture of the lyrics and the mood. I hope they can remember the lyrics (and me!) as well!”

Born in Charleston, South Carolina, Micah McLaurin trained at the Curtis Institute of Music and Juilliard and has performed as soloist with major orchestras around the world as an acclaimed concert pianist.

Finding a home in queer culture upon moving to New York he’s been making his own unique style of symphonic pop ever since.

Take a listen to the new track.