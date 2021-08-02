Matt Damon shares that he’s stopped regularly using a gay slur

Hollywood star Matt Damon has shared that he has only just realised that his regular use of a gay slur was offensive.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Damon said he decided to stop using the word “fa***t” after his daughter expressed her disappointment at his utterances.

Damon, who is currently starring in the film Stillwater, said his daughter left the table after he used the word in front of her, adding: “I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!’.

“I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous.” the actor said. His daughter must have put a good case forward because he’s vowed to stop saying the word.

Later in the interview he remarked that the word was commonly used when he was growing up and it had “a different application.”

His comments have triggered a swathe of people noting online that the word had the same offensive meaning when he was using it his youth, and it did when he stopped using it a few months ago.

OIP Staff

