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Meet Minute Taker and listen to new track ‘Losing Self-Control’

Culture

Minute Taker is the creative alias of singer, songwriter and producer Ben McGarvey. 

As a gay artist, his lyrics and music videos often explore themes of identity, longing and belonging, giving voice to the outsider spirit that runs through much of 1980s pop culture.

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His strong affinity for the decade has led to official remixes for Erasure and Yazoo, and collaborations with fellow retro-fueled artist Bright Light Bright Light.

Last week they met up on stage in Manchester. While Minute Taker and Bright Light Bright Light have often collaborated, last week was the first time that they have sung together in the same room.

Fans have also loved a series of covers he’s created of songs by artists including Madonna, Depeche Mode, Pet Shop Boys and Tori Amos.

The latest single from Minute Taker’s upcoming album The Oblivion is produced and co-written with German Darkwave artist Curses, and the video is very reminiscent of the dark world of George Orwell’s 1984.

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Queer Book Club’s April title is ‘Boulder’ by Eva Baltasar

Graeme Watson -
Published in 2020, it's the second novel by the Catalan poet and writer.
Read more

Madonna’s ‘Live to Tell’ is 40 years old today

OUTinPerth -
Back in 1986 Madonna entered a new era, and fans were surprised when the singer returned with a new look and an emotional ballad.
Read more

On This Gay Day | So many things happened

OUTinPerth -
Read about 10 things that happened on this day in history.
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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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