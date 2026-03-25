Meet Minute Taker and listen to new track ‘Losing Self-Control’

Minute Taker is the creative alias of singer, songwriter and producer Ben McGarvey.

As a gay artist, his lyrics and music videos often explore themes of identity, longing and belonging, giving voice to the outsider spirit that runs through much of 1980s pop culture.

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His strong affinity for the decade has led to official remixes for Erasure and Yazoo, and collaborations with fellow retro-fueled artist Bright Light Bright Light.

Last week they met up on stage in Manchester. While Minute Taker and Bright Light Bright Light have often collaborated, last week was the first time that they have sung together in the same room.

Fans have also loved a series of covers he’s created of songs by artists including Madonna, Depeche Mode, Pet Shop Boys and Tori Amos.

The latest single from Minute Taker’s upcoming album The Oblivion is produced and co-written with German Darkwave artist Curses, and the video is very reminiscent of the dark world of George Orwell’s 1984.