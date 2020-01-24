Meet the queens of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 12

It’s that time again. RuPaul’s Drag Race is back with the 12th season of the main series, after a jam-packed year of drag TV in 2019.

Thirteen queens have been revealed as competitors in a surprise announcement today – with reigning champion Yvie Oddly introducing the new batch of gals in the running for her crown.

Aiden Zhane, Brita, Crystal Methyd, Dahlia Sin, Gigi Goode, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Cox, Jaida Essence Hall, Jan, Nicky Doll, Rock M Sakura, Sherry Pie and Widow Von’Du will be vying for RuPaul’s accolades in this year’s competition.

New York queens Brita and Jan seem to have lost their surnames for the competition (Filter and Sport respectively), presumably to avoid any law suits with big brands. Jackie Cox also shares that she will be the first competitor of Iranian descent, while Nicky Doll hails from France, and Dahlia Sin and Jan keep it in the family as Aja and Alexis Michelle’s drag daughters.

The queens revealed themselves to the world in a Facebook Live video, showing off their runway walks – followed by a series of Meet The Queens videos that let fans figure out who might be their favourites this time around.

Check out the announcement below. RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 hits the runway on February 28th.