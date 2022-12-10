Meghan Trainor shares festive version of ‘Made You Look’

Meghan Trainor is enjoying one of the biggest hits of her career with I Made You Look, and now she’s shared a festive version of the song.

The new A Capella version of the song sees Megan and her crew donning festive garb for the new rendition.

Since its release back in October the doo-wop song has spawned zillions of TikTok videos and been a chart-topping tune around the world. The song has reached the top 10 in Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, the Philippines, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

OIP Staff

