Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Melanie C has another dance tune to share

Culture

Melanie C has followed up her electric dance smash Sweat with another slice of electronic pop.

New single What Could Possibility Go Wrong? is the second single from her forthcoming album Sweat which will be out on 1st May.

- Advertisement -

The new collection of thirteen tracks will be the ninth solo album of Melanie C’s career.

Speaking about the new track, Melanie C reveals that the tune is about taking risks.

What Could Possibly Go Wrong? is the second single from my upcoming album, written and recorded in Stockholm with the brilliant Klas Åhlund and Nea gives this track that distinctive Swedish sound.

“We had a lot of fun working on this song and discussing the light and shade of music and life. It’s a tongue in cheek look on taking risks and trusting yourself to take that leap anyway. I think a lot of people will relate!”

Before she became Mel C of the Spice Girls, she was Melanie Chisholm of “The F**king Yeah Four”, a group of 18-year-old friends dancing through the Costa Brava rave scene in the early ’90s. Those nights of breakbeats, sweat and freedom would shape her forever.

Decades later, Melanie C channels that same raw energy into Sweat – her ninth studio album and most euphoric record to date. Recorded between London, Stockholm and LA, Sweat is a celebration of joy, movement and community – a fusion of Melanie C’s pop legacy and her more recent evolution as a DJ.

“I’ve done a lot of soul-searching,” she says. “Now I just want to have some fun and get people dancing again.”

Latest

Culture

Lily Allen to tour Australia in 2026

0
The singer will play Perth's RAC Arena on 1st November 2026.
News

Tasmanian councilor suspended over homophobic and racist comments

0
Trent Aitken has been suspended for a fortnight but he was not required to apologise.
News

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan reaffirms commitment to equality

0
Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has reconfirmed her commitment to equality ahead of today's Pride March in Melbourne.
News

Holly Valance defends her song that mocks people who are transgender

0
The singer says she's been "cancelled" over the song.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Lily Allen to tour Australia in 2026

0
The singer will play Perth's RAC Arena on 1st November 2026.
News

Tasmanian councilor suspended over homophobic and racist comments

0
Trent Aitken has been suspended for a fortnight but he was not required to apologise.
News

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan reaffirms commitment to equality

0
Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has reconfirmed her commitment to equality ahead of today's Pride March in Melbourne.
News

Holly Valance defends her song that mocks people who are transgender

0
The singer says she's been "cancelled" over the song.
Culture

Did someone say his name three times? Beetlejuice heads to Perth

0
Broadway star Andy Karl is set to take on the lead role for the Brisbane and Perth runs of the show.

Lily Allen to tour Australia in 2026

OUTinPerth -
The singer will play Perth's RAC Arena on 1st November 2026.
Read more

Tasmanian councilor suspended over homophobic and racist comments

Graeme Watson -
Trent Aitken has been suspended for a fortnight but he was not required to apologise.
Read more

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan reaffirms commitment to equality

Graeme Watson -
Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has reconfirmed her commitment to equality ahead of today's Pride March in Melbourne.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture