Melanie C has another dance tune to share

Melanie C has followed up her electric dance smash Sweat with another slice of electronic pop.

New single What Could Possibility Go Wrong? is the second single from her forthcoming album Sweat which will be out on 1st May.

The new collection of thirteen tracks will be the ninth solo album of Melanie C’s career.

Speaking about the new track, Melanie C reveals that the tune is about taking risks.



“What Could Possibly Go Wrong? is the second single from my upcoming album, written and recorded in Stockholm with the brilliant Klas Åhlund and Nea gives this track that distinctive Swedish sound.

“We had a lot of fun working on this song and discussing the light and shade of music and life. It’s a tongue in cheek look on taking risks and trusting yourself to take that leap anyway. I think a lot of people will relate!”

Before she became Mel C of the Spice Girls, she was Melanie Chisholm of “The F**king Yeah Four”, a group of 18-year-old friends dancing through the Costa Brava rave scene in the early ’90s. Those nights of breakbeats, sweat and freedom would shape her forever.

Decades later, Melanie C channels that same raw energy into Sweat – her ninth studio album and most euphoric record to date. Recorded between London, Stockholm and LA, Sweat is a celebration of joy, movement and community – a fusion of Melanie C’s pop legacy and her more recent evolution as a DJ.

“I’ve done a lot of soul-searching,” she says. “Now I just want to have some fun and get people dancing again.”