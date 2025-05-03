Mini-doco celebrates 25 years of ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’

The latest episode of Vevo’s Footnotes series is celebrating 25 years of an iconic Britney Spears video.

The episode gives a special behind-the-scenes look at the film of Oops!… I Did It Again, directed by Nigel Dick and choreographed by Tina Landon.

The video originally premiered on MTV’s Making The Video on 10 April 2000 and has held its place as an iconic moment in pop culture.

Oops! was the lead single on Britney’s second studio album, holding the record for first week sales by a woman until Adele took the title in 2015.

Check out the episode below.