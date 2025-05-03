Search
Mini-doco celebrates 25 years of ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’

Culture

The latest episode of Vevo’s Footnotes series is celebrating 25 years of an iconic Britney Spears video.

The episode gives a special behind-the-scenes look at the film of Oops!… I Did It Again, directed by Nigel Dick and choreographed by Tina Landon.

The video originally premiered on MTV’s Making The Video on 10 April 2000 and has held its place as an iconic moment in pop culture.

Oops! was the lead single on Britney’s second studio album, holding the record for first week sales by a woman until Adele took the title in 2015.

Check out the episode below.

Election Update: Counting is underway, get the latest updates

After a five-week campaign Australians have cast their votes...
Bibliophile | ‘The Good Daughter’ sees Kumi Taguchi explore her heritage

It is a fascinating memoir and journey of exploration.
Casey Donovan shows why she’s one Australia’s biggest talents in ‘Sister Act – The Musical’

This musical is filled with soul and soul music.
Speakers announced for WorldPride Human Rights Conference

WorldPride 2025 will be held in Washington DC later this year.

