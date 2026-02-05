Minns government rejects Liberals call to defund Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

The Minns Labor Government in New South Wales has rejected calls from the Liberal Opposition to defund the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade, and called on the Opposition to reverse their position.

The government defended the festival saying that for 48 years the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has played an important role in Sydney’s culture and community.

Earlier this week the organisation announced it was cancelling the official After Party, one of the traditional highlights of the festival. Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO Jesse Matheson said the move was to ensure the festival remained financially viable.

Shadow Minister for Arts, Chris Rath is calling for the whole organisation to be defunded, saying it has been hijacked byleft-wing extremists.

Chris Rath, NSW Shadow Minister for the Arts.

“What should be a major tourism attraction for Sydney is being hijacked by left-wing extremists who are using their positions to import foreign conflicts to our city.

“It’s unfortunate this is having an impact on the viability of the festival.

“We call on the NSW Government to review its funding commitment to Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras and ensure that the organisation operates in line with the broader community expectation and in the best interests of Sydney and NSW.” Rath said.

The Minss Government has quickly responded saying they fully support the event, saying the festival has grown into a signature event that celebrates Sydney’s diverse, inclusive and creative community, and is also a key driver of visitation to the city.

“In 2025, the Parade attracted more than 30,000 visitors to Sydney and injected over $39 million into the NSW visitor economy with 11,000 people participating across more than 180 floats. It should not be cancelled.

“The Minns Labor Government will not defund the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and will not cancel the Mardi Gras parade.

“Defunding this iconic Sydney event would have a detrimental impact on Sydney’s LGBTIQ+ community, and on our state’s global reputation and tourism offering.” the government said.

Minister for Climate Change, Minister for Energy, Minister for the Environment, and Minister for Heritage, Penny Sharpe said the Liberal party position was disapointing.

“Since 1978 Mardi Gras has become an annual event of activism and debate, an annual celebration of queer joy, an annual celebration that’s become one of our most significant tourism events that brings thousands of people to this city every single year.

“I don’t know what’s happened to the opposition today, I think there’s been a bit of a brain explosion.

“To suggest that the New South Wales Government should review its funding commitment to the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras based on a group of people who do not represent all of the board, or indeed all of the membership of Mardi Gras, is an extraordinary step. It’s an extraordinary, disappointing step from the Liberal Party.

“The Mardi Gras is an inclusive parade, but it’s also a festival that challenges us to do better, and to ask the question and answer the question about how there can be a place for every single person in New South Wales, no matter what their sexuality and no matter what their gender is, and that is what’s so important.”

Minister for the Arts, John Graham said also voiced his support for the parade and other events at the month long festival.

“The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras plays a significant cultural role in NSW and Australia, which NSW Governments of all political sides have proudly funded since 2009.

“The Minns Labor Government rejects a call to review the funding commitment – we will not defund The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade.

“We will not cancel the Mardi Gras parade.

“To do so would be devastating to Sydney’s reputation around the world.

“I call on the Leader of the Opposition to reverse this position.” Graham said.

OUTinPerth reached out to Rath’s office for clarification on his comments.