Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras cancel the party

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras have announced that they won’t be staging the traditional post parade party in 2026.

In a video post Mardi Gras CEO Jesse Matheson said they crunched the numbers and determined the large scale event was too big a risk to stage this year.

The massive party that is attended by thousands of revelers each year attracts top DJs, drag stars and entertainers. Over the years everyone from Jake Shears to, Olivia Newton-John, Kylie Minogue, Jessica Mauboy, Tina Arena and Jimmy Barnes have graced the party’s main stage.

Image Ann-Marie Calilhanna.

In his video Matheson said when he was appointed as CEO late last year he was tasked with reimagining and rethinking the Mardi Gras festival.

Matheson noted that the organisation had suffered two years of significant losses and the large scale party event had been identified as a significant financial risk.

“So this year we sent out on a new vision for the Mardi Gras party, a post parade celebration in a new space brining together community collaborators to deliver a new experience for our entire community under one roof.

“Today I’ve made the decision to put the Mardi Gras party on pause for 2026. This is a heartbreaking decision for the entire team. I know it will be for the community as well.” Matheson said.

Jessica Mauboy at Mari Gras photographed by Graeme Watson.

The CEO highlighted that overall festival features over 120 events. The announcement comes just a week out from the month long festival beginning.

Matheson signed off with an apology for those who are disappointed in the outcome, but said the decision would ensure the ongoing viability of Mardi Gras.