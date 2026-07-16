Moira Deeming set to be disendorsed as Liberal candidate

Embattled Victorian Liberal MP Moira Deeming appears likely to be disendorsed as a candidate ahead of this year’s state election after withdrawing her Supreme Court action against the party.

The party’s state executive will meet on Friday night and is expected to withdraw its support for Deeming as a candidate, following her accusation that colleague Matthew Guy assaulted her. The allegation was investigated by police, who determined there was no case for Guy to answer. He has threatened legal action over the claims.

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Moira Deeming.

Deeming alleged that Guy had grabbed her in a “headlock” at a recent Macedonian community event. However, CCTV footage showed that Guy placed his hand on Deeming’s shoulder as they spoke across one of her staff members. Liberal leader Jess Wilson has said she expects Deeming to issue a full apology.

In a statement, Deeming’s legal team said she had misunderstood the meaning of “headlock” when making her statement to police. The statement also noted that Deeming is a survivor of multiple sexual assaults and experiences post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The party was scheduled to consider Deeming’s disendorsement a fortnight ago, but a last-minute court filing from her legal team delayed the meeting while procedural concerns were reviewed. The case was due to be heard on Friday, but following Deeming’s withdrawal of the action, party officials are now expected to proceed with discussions about withdrawing their support. The motion will require support from three-quarters of the state executive to pass.

ABC reporting has also revealed that Deeming is involved in a separate legal matter relating to the $1.55 million she is owed from her successful defamation case against former leader John Pesutto.

The party agreed to contribute to Pesutto’s defamation payout, a move that helped avoid a potential by-election in his inner-city seat of Hawthorn. However, this arrangement has been challenged by a group of party members and is due to be heard in court later this month. While the matter remains before the courts, the funds are being held in a trust account.

According to the ABC, multiple sources say property developer Hilton Grugeon—who funded Deeming’s defamation case against Pesutto—has formally requested repayment of his funds. While Grugeon is reported to continue supporting Deeming, the move could potentially expose her to bankruptcy proceedings. Grugeon has declined to comment.

Deeming’s political future remains uncertain. One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has ruled out accepting her into the party. Deeming had reportedly considered switching to One Nation earlier this year but did not proceed. Conservative party Family First has expressed support for Deeming, prompting speculation she may align with the party.

OUTinPerth has contacted Moira Deeming for comment.