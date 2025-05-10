More arrests in Victoria over gay dating app attacks

Victorian police have revealed they’ve now arrested more than 30 people over a wave of attacks where gay dating apps were used to lure victims.

LGBTIQA+ rights groups are calling for greater action from both state and federal government to tackle the growing level of attacks on members of the LGBTIQA+ describing it as a trend of radicalisation.

- Advertisement -

Police allege several groups of offenders – primarily young males aged between 13 and 20 – have been posing as legitimate users of the platforms to lure men into meeting them.

The victims are then allegedly assaulted, robbed, threatened and subjected to homophobic comments.

Some incidents have involved victims being filmed with the videos posted on social media accounts.

Police have seen incidents occur across the state, particularly in local government areas taking in Manningham, Casey, Hume, Moorabbin and Knox.

Among the offenders behind the alleged attacks are a 16-year-old boy who has been charged with intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury and possessing a prohibited weapon without lawful excuse.

Another case saw a 17-year-old boy charged for intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury and possessing a drug of dependence.

Police have aklso shared that two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy were charged for recklessly causing injury. While a 13-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were arrested for kidnapping and armed robbery. Two of the boys were charged and bailed to face court. The other boy was released pending further enquiries.

Yet another example sees seven 17-year-old boys charged with for armed robbery, violent disorder and false imprisonment. Two of the boys were charged and bailed at court. The remaining five have been charged on summons to appear at court at a later date.

While another case involved four 19-year-old males from Bayswater, Lyndhurst and Cranbourne East who were accused of armed robbery. Three of the males were charged and bailed to face court. The other male was released pending further enquiries.

Victorian police say they are committed to holding offenders to account and can request information from dating apps to assist in solving investigations and conduct a criminal investigation even where one party has blocked or deleted someone from the app.

Police say they are also continuing to work with selected dating apps as part of the investigation, including to publish proactive safety messaging on the platforms with reporting options and support services.

Superintendent Carolyn Deer said it’s vital that people report crimes when they occur.

“There is absolutely no place for this type of concerning behaviour in our society. It will not be tolerated.

“Everyone has a right to go about their lives, meet new people and start a relationship in safety.’ Superintendent Deer said.

“We know this has been a distressing situation for the victims involved – and these arrests show just how serious we are in holding offenders to account.

“As when using any app or social media platform, please always remain vigilant by protecting your identity and location and verifying the other person’s identity before meeting up.

“Victoria Police is committed to the safety and wellbeing of LGBTIQA+ communities and we take any report of this behaviour extremely seriously and investigate.”

Simon Ruth, the CEO of LGBTIQ+ organisation Thorne Harbour Health, called for an urgent response at a state and federal level.

“The ongoing spate of tech-facilitated attacks is a serious threat of national significance,” Ruth said.

Similar attacks have also occurred in Western Australia, Queensland, New South Wales and the ACT in recent times.

“It’s a harsh reminder about the pervasive nature of homophobia, and more specifically, the growing trend of online radicalisation of young men to attack our communities,” Ruth said.