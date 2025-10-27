More organisations pull out of the 2025 Better Together conference

Transgender Victoria is one of several organisations who have announced a boycott of the 2025 Better Together Conference due to get underway on Friday in Adelaide.

Victoria’s leading body for trans and gender diverse advocacy has announced it will no longer participate in the event due to “harmful content” being distributed by the conference organisers via their new podcast series.

Ahead of the community conference the podcast series with some of the big names who’ll be attending this year’s event. An episode which featured Matt Beard, the Executive Director of global organisation All Out, has caused concern for many people planning on attending the event.

Field was interviewed by The Equality Project’s CEO Jason Tuazon-McCheyne.

In the concerning episode Beard shares his views on how advocacy on LGBTIQA+ issues should be approached pushing for an approach that brings people on a journey to consensus, but when he turns to his views on a range of issues relating to people who are transgender he advocates for limits on participation in sport, voices concern over the affirmation model of treatment for trans youth and promotes the findings of the UK’s Cass Review – which have been challenged by other researches in the field of transgender health care.



Transgender Victoria said the podcast was, “a conversation framed as a “brave conversation” between two white, well-educated cisgender men, featured damaging and ill-informed rhetoric derived from anti-trans campaigning and inaccurate research.”

“Crucially, the discussion lacked the essential perspective of anyone with lived experience of being transgender, gender diverse, or non-binary. The views expressed, which perpetuated anti-trans myths with no reputable evidence, were allowed to go entirely unchallenged by the host.”

Son Vivienne, CEO of Transgender Victoria said, “We are deeply disappointed with the apology issued by the organisers. It fails to adequately address and acknowledge the fact that the podcast platformed and perpetuated misinformation and harmful, anti-trans rhetoric. It completely ignores the necessity of including lived experience in conversations about our communities.”

Transgender Victoria also invited the staff at The Equality Project to complete their inclusion training program.

“This is an opportunity to genuinely learn how to become better allies and ensure they are upholding the principles of social equity and justice they claim to champion.” they said.

The organisation also highlighted their resource Trans Talking Points which was developed with the Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society at La Trobe University.

Drummond Street Services CEO Karen Field.

Better Together issued an apology on Saturday afternoon after Victoria’s Drummond Street Services announced it would be severing ties with Better Together because of the podcast’s content.

Karen Field, CEO of Victoria’s Drummond Street Services and Queerspace, had posted to social media calling the podcast discussion “problematic”.

Field called for the podcast to be deleted and demand the team at Better Together undergo a “restorative, accountable and educative process”

The groups apology has not quelled the move from multiple organisations to abandon the event. Today Trans Sisters United, who are also based in Melbourne, said the apology from The Equality Project sidestepped the concerns that were being raised.

“The issued statement blatantly sidesteps the core concerns raised by trans communities and instead appears more focused on defending the podcast and the harmful rhetoric it platforms.

“Rather than engaging with the critiques in good faith, it positions anti-trans commentary as ‘brave conversations,’ further entrenching the harm.” they said in a social media post.

Amnesty International’s NSW LGBTIA+ Network also publicly criticised The Equality Project posting a message of solidarity with transgender communities.

South Australia’s Rainbow Advocacy Alliance said they would still be attending the conference this week, put published a statement condemning the podcast.

“Having been on the frontline supporting families of trans young people who have been subjected to viral media backlash over their right to participate in public life in recent months, we know that trans folk are often used as a political wedge.

“This means there’s a need for strategic and nuanced conversations about our movement’s advocacy in this space. These conversations must always centre the voices of trans and gender diverse communities and be informed by robust evidence that affirms our right to thrive.” the group said.

The Equality Project has not made any further comment on the furor but on Monday all of their podcasts were taken offline.

The 2025 Better Together conference is set to run in Adelaide over two days beginning on Friday with over 80 sessions in the program. OUTinPerth will be covering the conference and presenting two sessions.

