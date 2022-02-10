Morrison Government push for inquiry on Religious Discrimination bill

After an extended session in the House of Representatives last night, the Morrison Government’s Religious Discrimination bill was passed with one amendment.

Today it was revealed the Senate would not consider the bill due to time constraints with the upcoming federal Budget and Senate Estimates taking up much of the remaining calendar.

Now, the Morrison Government is pushing to send the bill to inquiry, following revelations Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg would not support the bill in the upper house.

Reports have emerged Attorney-General Michaelia Cash hopes to see the bill go to inquiry, citing potential “unintended consequences”.

The Australian Government Solicitor has warned the bill could see discrimination not predicted by the bill’s current draft, for example students who are breast-feeding.

The current draft on the bill was recently scrutinised by both the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights, and the Senate’s Legal and Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee – with both delivering reports ahead of this week’s debate.

This morning government ministers have also taken to television to argue that the amendment that aims to stop transgender students being expelled from faith-based schools would have unintended negative consequences.

Senator Amanda Stoker, Emergency Services Minister Bridget McKenzie and Home Affair Minister Karen Andrews all outlined concerns that allowing protections for transgender students would cause an uncertain future single sex schools suggesting that in the future school camps, sport and other extra curricular events would no longer be possible.

