MOTHICA gives it up on new track ‘Last Cigarette’

Los Angeles-based alt-pop singer-songwriter MOTHICA has delivered her latest offering Last Cigarette via Heavy Heart Records.

The track features Antiguan-German singer-songwriter Au/Ra, and is the follow-up to previous singles Sensitive and Casualty, which have garnered over 4.3M global streams and rising. All three tracks are taken from MOTHICA’s to be announced forthcoming album, Nocturnal.

Reflecting on the new single, MOTHICA shares, “I wrote Last Cigarette about someone I met who reminded me of myself in a toxic way. We shared a lot of pessimistic tendencies, and it reminded me of trying to quit cigarettes, something that we all know is bad for you, but there’s still this allure to be caught in a negative cycle.”

Growing up in Oklahoma, MOTHICA found openly talking about mental health struggles to be taboo and looked to the internet for a sense of community.

Though MOTHICA has been writing music since she was a kid, she did not begin pursuing music until she was 18 producing and releasing her songs independently online. Embarking on a journey of self-expression and exploration through music, MOTHICA has since released a handful of EPs, countless singles, and her 2020 debut record Blue Hour.

Making catchy trauma fuelled alt-pop, MOTHICA has racked up 200 million global streams and has collaborated with artists like nothing,nowhere., Royal & the Serpent, and MEMBA. She has built a passionate fanbase that connects with her openness on past traumas, battle with depression, and sobriety.

MOTHICA seeks to challenge stigmas surrounding mental health with her inspiring message, using music as an outlet to depict a shared experience that anyone could relate to.

Last Cigarette is out now.

Image: Lissyelle Lariccha

