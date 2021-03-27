Muki teams up with JamarzOnMarz for ‘I Make Boys Cry’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Australian artist Muki released her latest tune I Make Boys Cry back in February, the earworm also came with a captivating short video featuring some underwear clad backing dancers.

You can head to Muki’s website to buy your own Muki-wear.

Now the song has been given an extra special ingredient – JamarzOnMarz!

The two recently performed their collaboration during Mari Gras celebrations.

We first introduced JamarzOnMarx last year when he released his amazing tune Tomorrow.

If you’ve not hear Muki before, she first appeared on the scene back in 2018 with her tune Sarsaparilla. A string of singles followed and then came her debut EP It Won’t Hurt. Since then she’s toured with 5 Seconds of Summer and collaborated with many artists including Briggs, The Veronicas, Cosmo’s Midnight, Slayyyter and Jessica Mauboy.

Muki’s got lost of new music coming in 2021 – so look out for her next release.

Head to YouTube to hear the full version of her co-lab with JamarzOnMarz.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.