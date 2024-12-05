Search
Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasey won’t be back for Eurovision 2025

Culture

Australian viewers experience of Eurovision will be very different in 2025 with broadcaster SBS announcing that long running hosts Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasey will not be returning.

SBS says a “dynamic” new hosting team will be revealed soon. Warhurst and Creasey have provided commentary on the annual singing competition since 2017 when they took over from Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang.

In a joint statement the two outgoing hosts said they’d had a blast.

“It’s been a huge honour to host the Eurovision Song Contest for SBS, but the time has come to hang up our glitter microphones,” the pair said in a joint statement.

“We have absolutely adored watching our Australian artists compete on the world stage and it’s been a privilege to bring that experience to our dedicated Australian Eurovision fans.

“We are very grateful to SBS and Blink TV and both acknowledge that one of the best things to come out of all of this is our beautiful friendship. We certainly aim to work together in some capacity again soon.” Warhurst and Creasey said.

“We wish SBS and the new hosts all the very best with future broadcasts, and we look forward to getting up super early next year to watch it with the rest of Australia from the couch in our pyjamas.”

Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst at Eurovision – Australian Decides (SBS)

SBS Head of Entertainment, Emily Griggs thanked the duo for their efforts.

“Since 2017, this dynamic duo has brought passion, knowledge and undeniable chemistry to every broadcast, connecting Australian audiences to the magic of Eurovision. We thank Myf and Joel for their dedication, enthusiasm and brilliant banter which has made Eurovision a yearly highlight for fans across the country,” she said.

“Forever part of the Eurovision family, we’ll cherish your sparkling years in the commentary booth and can’t wait for you to pass on your hot tips and expertise as we welcome our new hosts in 2025.”

SBS rushed to confirm the change in hosts after a website noticed that Joel Creasey’s stand up tour dates for 2025 clashed with the Eurovision celebrations.

In 2024 Australia had one of its worst Eurovision performances since joining the competition. Electric Fields were knocked out in the first semi-final.

Australia first got involved in the competition in 2014 when Jessica Mauboy provided some entertainment during the interval, the following year we were invited to be part of the official competition with Guy Sebastian, Isaiah Firebrace, Dani Im, Jessica Mauboy, Montaigne, Voyager, Sheldon Riley and Kate Miller-Heidke all taking turns to represent Australia.

