Naya Rivera’s family release heartbreaking statement

The family of Glee star Naya Rivera have issued a heartbreaking statement thanking all the workers and volunteers who searched for the actor after she went missing while swimming at a Californian lake.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week. While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honour her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister,” the actor’s family said.

“Thank you to the men and women of the Ventura, Tulare, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Departments for your commitment and unwavering effort to find Naya. We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her friends, colleagues, and fans for your continuous support.”

Concern was raised about the actors whereabouts after her four year old son was discovered alone on a boat on the lake. It has been determined that the actor accidently drowned while swimming, her body was discovered after a five day search.

Her family has asked for privacy following her death and ended their thank you statement describing Rivera as a “sassy angel”.

“Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time.” her family said.

Rivera, who was 33, was best known for playing Santana on the hit TV show Glee.

OIP Staff

