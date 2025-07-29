Netflix teases new images from Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’

Visionary director Guillermo del Toro is taking on one of the most iconic pieces of gothic horror in his latest film for Netflix.

Del Toro has imagined Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein is his own singular style, something the director says he’s dreamed of since childhood.

- Advertisement -

“Exploring the relationship between humanity and monsters, creator and creation, father and son has consumed my stories again and again,” del Toro said.

“I wanted to make this film before even I had a camera, and I’ve been actively pursuing it now for 25 years.”

Jacob Elordi as The Monster

Frankenstein stars Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, David Bradley, Lars Mikkelsen, Christian Covery, Charles Dance, Christoph Waltz and Jacob Elordi as the Monster, with Oscar Isaac as the titular Doctor.

Oscar Issac as Victor Frankenstein

Mexican director Guillermo del Toro is known for his extraordinary original fantasy creations and reimagining of cult and horror favourites including Hellboy, Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water and Pinocchio.

Frankenstein is coming to Netflix in November.