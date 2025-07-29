Search
Netflix teases new images from Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’

Culture

Visionary director Guillermo del Toro is taking on one of the most iconic pieces of gothic horror in his latest film for Netflix.

Del Toro has imagined Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein is his own singular style, something the director says he’s dreamed of since childhood.

“Exploring the relationship between humanity and monsters, creator and creation, father and son has consumed my stories again and again,” del Toro said.

“I wanted to make this film before even I had a camera, and I’ve been actively pursuing it now for 25 years.”

Jacob Elordi as The Monster

Frankenstein stars Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, David Bradley, Lars Mikkelsen, Christian Covery, Charles Dance, Christoph Waltz and Jacob Elordi as the Monster, with Oscar Isaac as the titular Doctor.

Oscar Issac as Victor Frankenstein

Mexican director Guillermo del Toro is known for his extraordinary original fantasy creations and reimagining of cult and horror favourites including Hellboy, Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water and Pinocchio.

Frankenstein is coming to Netflix in November.

News

Discover the life and music of Clara Schumann

0
Mirabilis Collective shining a light on the work of this overlooked composer.
History

On This Gay Day | Choreographer Jerome Robbins died in 1998

0
Jerome Robbins made his mark in cinema and theatre.
News

Heartbreak as mother of Indian air-crash victim discover body is not her son

0
The family is now asking for help to track down Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek's body.
Lifestyle

New digital lifeline aims to close viral hepatitis gap for WA’s remote and diverse communities

0
World Hepatitis Day is recognised each year on 28 July.

News

History

News

Lifestyle

Culture

Sam Elkin’s ‘Detachable Penis’ on the short list for National Biography Award

0
The book was published by Western Australian publisher Upswell.

