New LGBTQIA+ festival RAYDIA coming to Sydney this November

A brand new LGBTQIA+ party is coming to The Domain Sydney on Gadigal Land this November.

Curated by legendary DJ Dan Slater, RAYDIA Festival promises to be one of the largest LGBTQIA+ events of 2025 in Australia.

Slater also curated the massive Domain Dance Party in February 2023.

“I’ve been fortunate to DJ at nearly every major queer festival around the globe, and trust me, RAYDIA is going to be one for the books,” Slater said.

“I can’t wait for you all to experience what we have lined up. This will be EPIC. It might still be July, but let’s be real – it’s never too early to get pumped for the summer party season! Let’s go!”

Image: Cassandra Hannigan


Italian DJ Manuel Coby was recently announced as a headline act. He has played at some of the most prestigious clubs and festivals worldwide including XLSIOR Festival Mykonos, Circuit Festival Barcelona and Prysm Festival Thailand.

Coby has become a key figure in the electronic music scene, known for his energetic performances that blend progressive and tribal house with powerful vocals and melodies, creating an electrifying atmosphere on the dance floor.

RAYDIA Festival will be at The Domain Sydney on Saturday, 15 November. For more, head to Moshtix.

Featured image: Gxbriellemxry

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

