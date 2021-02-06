New series ‘Why Are You Like This’ pokes some fun at the woke generation

New Australian comedy series Why Are You Like This follows three twenty-somethings as they negotiate their way through the world of work and relationships while making sure they elevate people of colour, promote equality and take down the patriarchy. While the trio have the best of intentions they leave a trail of destruction in their wake.

Each 30-minute episode follows the adventures of Mia, Penny and Austin as they struggle to hold down jobs, maintain their social lives and deal with a myriad of obstacles from hiding hookups from your housemates, managing menstrual cycles, and perfecting your next drag number.

Penny played by Naomi Higgins is a constant state of flux between anxiousness and righteousness, she’s always trying to be the best ally for whatever group is in her vicinity. Mia played by Olivia Junkeer is brutal in her belief that’s she always right and has zero patience, she goes through jobs at a rapid rate and can’t understand why employers don’t see things her way, while Austin, played by Wil King, is a baby drag queen performing under the moniker Jon Benet Rammed Me who aims for perfection by struggles with his mental health.

The six episode series is hilariously funny and will remind you of people you know, or you might even see a little of yourself reflected in these well intention, but slightly depraved and misguided characters.

The show was created by Higgins alongside Humyara Mahbub and Mark Samual Bonanno. The pilot episode was produced in 2018 as part of the Screen Australia and ABC Fresh Blood program. This caught the attention of Netflix and the show was commissioned for a full series.

When the coronavirus shut down Melbourne in early 2020 the series was half way through shooting, after a break of a few months the cast and crew were able to return and finish off the episodes, working under strictly enforced Covid-19 shooting protocols.

Why Are You Like This premieres on ABCTV on Tuesday 16th February at 8:45pm with all six episodes available on iview.

