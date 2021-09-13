New song has drag star Alaska Thunderf**k seeing red

Drag star Alaska Thunderf**k has a brand new single called Red. It’s the first track off her forthcoming full length album, Red 4 Filth.



Speaking about the new tune Alaska shared the meaning behind the new tune.

“Red is the color of blood, and the heart, and the color of love. This song and this album are dedicated to the time when I first fell in love with music — around the turning of the century. We’re drawing upon the sounds and textures of the 90s and early 2000s, with pop songs that are about love and friendship. I love the music and I can’t wait to share it with you all.” Alaska said.

To celebrate the new album the performer will be heading off on a massive tour of North America and Canada. The tour will kick off January 19, 2022, in Orlando, Florida with over 30 dates to follow including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Toronto, and more.

Alaska also has an autobiography on the way

Alaska is also about to release her autobiography. Told with signature wit and charm, My Name’s Yours, What’s Alaska? is an unfiltered look at Alaska’s life and meteoric rise to fame. From childhood struggles to life lessons learned, the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Star shares the challenges, life-changing discoveries, and victories that paved her path to superstardom.

She said in writing the book she wanted to set the record straight.

“People have often asked me, ‘Alaska- if you were to ever write a book, what would it be about?’ The answer is simple- It would be about me, of course. In this book I plan to tell the T, the whole T, and nothing but the T— so help me Goddess.

“In telling my life story, from my birth until now, I hope to invite you into my world, to set the record straight, and to inspire the children of the world. Because if a poor skinny queer boy from Erie, Pennsylvania can grow up to be an extra-terrestrial starlet of stage and screen, then truly anus-thing is possible.” Alaska said.

Take a listen to the new tune.

