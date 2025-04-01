New tool to help people experiencing homelessness

A new online portal to connect people experiencing homelessness to vital support services and accommodation across Western Australia has been launched.

Find My Way – Online Homelessness Services Portal is a free service, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help people experiencing or at risk of homelessness seek accommodation and available support services.

Homeless Minister Matthew Swinbourn said the new tool would make it much easier for people to access support.

“Find My Way is a ‘digital front door’ connecting people experiencing homelessness to critical accommodation and support services, making accessing help easier for those in our community who need it most.

“By simplifying how people access support, we are reducing the burden on those seeking assistance.

“The Cook Government is proud to deliver Find My Way and the homelessness services connectors in collaboration with the sector.

“Our government is investing a record $4.5 billion in housing and homelessness measures, including an unprecedented $92.2 million in funding for homelessness initiatives as part of the 2024-25 Budget.” the minister said.

Homelessness Minister Matthew Swinbourn, third from the left, with representatives from Anglicare WA, Centrecare and the Department of Communities Office of Homelessness at the launch of the Find My Way online portal.

Users who are not already connected to a service will have access to a homelessness service connector who will be able to assist with referrals as part of Centrecare’s Entrypoint service, making it quicker and easier for people to find support when they need it.

Find My Way can also store and manage important documents, and with permission can share information with service providers to avoid long administrative processes and people having to retell their stories.

The development was led by a consortium comprising of Infoxchange in partnership with Anglicare WA, the Innovation Unit and Anthologie.

Community service organisations and people with lived experience were included in the design process to ensure Find My Way meets the needs of its users.

Speaking on ABC Perth’s Drive program with Gary Adshead on Tuesday afternoon Shamsa Lea from Anglicare WA explained how the new tool would help people navigate the many services that are available for people experiencing challenges with accommodation.

“No matter how someone reaches out for help they’ll get supported in the way that need without being turned away.

“If someone is in need, they can visit the website findmyway.org.au and they’ll enter some basic details.” Lea explained, outlining that once the person’s immediate need is registered they’ll get some immediate options on actions they can take.

For those who share a little more information the tool will then progress them to dealing with a team member who will help them connect with the larger system of organsations and support services that tackle homelessness.

Lea said the new approach takes away a lot of the complexities that are barriers to supporting people. While the number of people experiencing homelessness continues to rise, and support services reman stretched and under demand, the pathways to finding help are being improved.

A recent analysis of homelessness data conducted by Shelter WA showed that there is a growing number of people in Western Australia who have a job but cannot afford or find someone to live.

Shelter WA analysis of Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data showed that the number of specialist homelessness service clients with jobs rose from 1537 in 2018-19 to 2486 in 2023-24.

Speaking to The West Australian Shelter WA chief executive Kath Snell said that for a growing number of people having a job no longer guaranteed access to a home.

“The housing crisis is creeping up the income ladder, pushing more Western Australians into housing stress, while those on the lowest incomes are falling even further behind,” she said.

“The rising number of working Western Australians seeking help from homelessness services is another alarming and devastating consequence of the ongoing housing crisis.” Snell said.

Find My Way can be accessed online via a smart phone or computer, including computers at

local libraries.

People can still request access to accommodation and other services through existing pathways including engagement hubs, by calling Entrypoint Perth or contacting accommodation services directly.

Visit www.findmyway.org.au for more information.