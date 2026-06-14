Catch Casey Donovan, Zoë Coombs Marr & more on new ‘Spicks and Specks’

The dynamic music trivia show Spicks and Specks returns to ABC this July with another lineup of fabulous guest panellists.

Host Adam Hills is back with team captains Myf Warhurst and Alan Brough as they navigate the big questions like ‘Can you make music with hospital equipment?’ and ‘What does Nessun Dorma sound like when it comes from a dog?’

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Joining the trio to tackle the questions will be comedian Zoë Coombs Marr, Idol legend Casey Donovan, Amy Shark, Kate Miller-Heidke, Dami Im, Denise Scott and many more.

Aussie music favourites will also close out each show with a live performance – with Missy Higgins, Regurgitator and Wendy Matthews among this season’s guest stars.

Spicks and Specks returns to ABC on Wednesday, 8 July.