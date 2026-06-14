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New GRAI publication celebrates 50 fabulous years of Connections

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GRAI (GLBTI Rights in Ageing Inc) is inviting the community to celebrate the launch of a new publication documenting the stories, memories and history of one of Western Australia’s most iconic LGBTI venues.

Our Voices Made Connections: From Feathers and Fights to Friendship and Freedom – 50 Fabulous Years captures the experiences of older LGBTI people whose lives intersected with Connections Nightclub across the past five decades.

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Through personal stories, reflections and photographs, the publication explores the role Connections has played as a place of friendship, belonging, celebration and community.

GRAI Chair David Gibson said the publication is about preserving community history through the voices of the people who lived it.

“Connections has been far more than a nightclub. For many LGBTI people it was where friendships were formed, relationships began, communities were built and people found a sense of belonging.”

“These stories remind us that the freedoms we enjoy today were built on the courage, resilience and determination of those who came before us.”

The publication also features photographs from Golden GRAItime, the special celebration held at Connections in 2025 to mark GRAI’s 21st birthday.

The launch event will be held in the Connections Lounge on Saturday 27 June and will bring together contributors, community members and supporters to celebrate both the publication and Connections’ remarkable 50-year contribution to LGBTI life in Western Australia.

The celebration will run from 4:30pm until 6:30pm. Tickets are on sale now and includes a copy of the publication and a Connections 50th Anniversary merchandise bag. Bookings close Sunday 21 June.

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Tasmanian Liberal senator Jonno Duniam to quit politics

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Tasmanian senator Jonno Duniam will retire, citing family reasons, with leadership tensions and party pressures contributing to his decision.
Read more

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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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