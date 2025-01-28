Search
New trailer for ‘White Lotus’ arrives giving an insight into the new season

Culture

A new trailer for the upcoming season of White Lotus has arrived giving an insight into what to expect from the popular show’s upcoming third season.

The anthology series is set in branch of the fictional White Lotus resorts. The first season was based in Hawaii, while the second outing for the show took us on a Mediterranean sojourn in Sicily. This year the action is in Thailand.

Each series follows the employees and the guests of the resort as they deal with their individual challenges fueled by their own psychosocial behaviours. Each season begins with the death of a character, but who has met an untimely demise is not known until the final episode.

After the first subsequent season has season, each new outing of the show has also featured one returning character from a previous season. this time round Natasha Rothwell who played massage therapist Belinda in the show’s first season is the returning cast member.

There’s a lot of familiar faces in the cast. Aimee Lou Wood from Sex Education is onboard, as is Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Scott Glenn, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey and Michelle Monaghan.

Lisa from Korean girl group Blackpink makes her acting debut, and Patrick Schwarzenegger is in the cast too. Schwarzenegger is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Schriever, but he’s not the only cast member with famous parents – Sam Nivola also appears, he’s the son of actors Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola.

The shows creator Mike White has described the first season as being about money, while the second had a focus on sex, the third sees the attention turn to death.

The series was filmed in Ko Samui, as well as locations around Phuket and Bangkok.

The new season will appear on 17th February and will air on Foxtel/Binge in Australia. Catch up on the fist two seasons now.

