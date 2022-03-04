NKOTB team up with Rick Astley, En Vogue and Salt-N-Pepa

New Kids on the Block are celebrating their 80’s with their new song Bring Back the Time. Their time warp back to the 80’s is a collaboration with Rick Astley, En Vogue and rappers Salt-N-Pepa.

The fun video the musicians have created for the track sees them impersonating some of the most iconic music videos from the 1980’s including works from Michael Jackson, Madonna, Robert Palmer, Twisted Sister, Billy Idol, Duran Duran and many others.

Donnie Wahlberg, Jonathon Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre and Danny Wood transform into mullet wearing rockers, before paying homage to some of the most memorable video moments of the past.

The song is not the only collaboration between the artists, they’re all heading off on a US tour together.

Take a listen to the new song and embrace the nostalgia.

NKOTB first formed back in 1984 when Maurice Starr put the group together. Producer Starr had previously had success with the band New Edition and set out to create a similar venture.

The then teenagers first album came out in 1986 and failed to find any success, but their 1988 album Hangin’ Tough was a sensation. Soon NKOTB were traveling the world and topping the charts. In 1991 Forbes magazine estimated they were the highest paid entertainers ahead of Michael Jackson and Madonna.

