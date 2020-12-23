Nominate someone for the WA Women’s Hall of Fame

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Do you know an amazing person who should be added to the WA Women’s Hall of Fame Roll of Honour?

The WA Women’s Hall of Fame was first established in 2011 in recognition of the Centenary of International Women’s Day, held annually on 8 March. The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to acknowledge and celebrate the enormous contributions and achievements women have made to Western Australia’s community, history, and culture.

Since its inception, the WA Women’s Hall of Fame has maintained a “Roll of Honour” to ensure that all Western Australian women could be recognised. Having now reached their 10-year milestone (2020) and given the circumstance of the last 10-months, next year, they will be reflecting on, and looking back to the ‘inspirational’ women of our past who have not yet been recognised for inclusion in the ‘Roll of Honour’ (posthumously).

We are looking from the women who were traditional custodians of this land for tens of thousands of years, to pioneer women who made this country their new home, all who were a part of growing this great State now known as Western Australia.

2021 marks the 111th anniversary of International Women’s Day so in celebration, we are seeking suggestions for women who made a significant contribution to WA’s history prior 1921.

Previous ‘Roll of Honour’ Inductees include Frederica Cooke, a truly ‘inspiring’ woman who practiced midwifery in Boulder in 1904 under extreme difficulty, due to lack of water, and unhygienic conditions. It did not stop her. Nurse Cooke attended over 1,000 births before she retired aged 78. The incredible Daisy Bates who worked with Aboriginal peoples’ in Beagle Bay on the Dampier Peninsula, Dr Roberta Jull who was the first woman to practice medicine in WA, and Georgiana Molloy, who become the first internationally successful female botanist in this State.

The 2021 WA Women’s Hall of Fame ‘Roll of Honour’ Inductees will be announced on 8 March 2021.

Put forward your ideas on who should be included at the WA Women’s Hall of Fame website.

Source: Media Release

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.