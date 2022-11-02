Non-binary artist Miss Grit announces debut album ‘Follow the Cyborg’

Back in September we shared our love for New York based musician Miss Grit. Her tune Like You has been on our playlist of favourite tunes for months now. So we’re pretty excited to hear that her debut album will drop next year.

Miss Grit, the alter-ego of Korean-American musician Margaret Sohn has announced that Follow the Cyborg, their debut album – will be out on 24th February 2023 on the Mute label.

She’s also just shared a video for the title track. On Follow the Cyborg, Sohn pursues the path of a non-human machine, as it moves from its helpless origin to awareness and liberation.

Miss Grits’ impetus to conceive an album about the life of a cyborg stems from their own connection to this way of existing. As a mixed-race, non-binary artist, Sohn has always rejected the limits of identity thrust upon them by the outside world, in favour of embracing a more fluid and complex understanding of the self.

Follow the Cyborg will appear on the album twice – performed in English as well as in Korean, Miss Grit’s second language-in-progress. This moment represents their reclaiming of both cultural identities; neither of which feel exactly like home without the other intertwined.

The video for the English version is a stunning cinematic piece directed by Curry Sicong Tian. Its opening is neon-tinged, culling colours from film, and later divulges with high-fashion, futuristic scenes and aesthetics, often found in the aforementioned anime.

“I wanted to place my body in the cyber world, allowing the different variations of my ghost to move about freely,” Sohn said. “I wanted to look a little freakish, unrecognizable to myself to avoid my instinctive filtration.”

Check out the video.

