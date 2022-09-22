Needle on the Record: Jamie XX, Daniel Avery, Neneh Cherry and much more

Jamie xx returns with new single ‘Kill Dem’

In August Jamie xx was a DJ at the famous Nottinghill Carnival for the first time and his new track Kill Dem was created with the world-famous event in mind.

A mixture of Caribbean steel drums, cut up vocals and a serious party vibe, it’s definitely going to be a dance floor filler. It’s also worth checking out is Jamie xx’s remix of bandmate Oliver Sim’s tune GMT, it’s an epic rework that clocks in at nine and half minutes.

Joan & the Giants share new EP ‘Me & You’

Joan & the Giants | You &Me | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

This five track EP from local outfit Joan and the Giants, released on September 23rd, is a quality offering filled with quality songs and slick production. Grace Newton-Wordsworth’s warm and endearing vocals are central to the success of this tender collection of tunes.

Opening track, The Weekend, starts things off at a great pace, it’s a song that takes us into a magical space, a gorgeous slice of folk pop that you’ll immediately be swaying along to. Slow Motion is more laid back and reminiscent of the early tunes of The Cranberries or Mazzy Star. The Hardest Part is equally as beautiful and reflective.

Home Song, which features a captivating guitar line, a multilayered chorus, all driven along by a percussive beat. The final tune Centrefold has humorous lyrics but doesn’t lose any of the warmth built up from the previous tunes. and leaves us with an upbeat and vibrant ending.

The Communards ‘Red’ album celebrates its 35th anniversary

Jimmy Somerville’s post Bronski Beat band The Communards only ever released two albums. Last year their debut record marked its 35th anniversary, now 1987’s follow up red is being re-released as well.

The band nailed hi-NRG covers of disco classics, on their second album Never Can Say Goodbye is featured. The song was originally performed by the Jackson 5 but turned into a disco meltdown by Gloria Gaynor. A new remix by the Two Bears updated the tune for the 21st century.

The album also features For a Friend a song written for Mark Ashton, whose life and death were later featured in the British film Pride. The anniversary edition of the album will be out in October and will feature previously unreleased tracks.

Fresh Tracks to download

JessB – Can’t Fake It a great house groove and smooth flow Aphir – Rhoda the new track from the NYC artist featured swirls of electronica with delicate vocals, reminiscent of William Orbit productions of the late 90s. William Orbit featuring Georgia – Bank of Wildflowers the man himself is also making a return to the music industry, Georgia has a voice that is reminiscent of Kate Bush, there’s also a great Leftfield remix of this tune JXN – On My Own a smooth slice of RnB from the Melbourne based artist pinkpirate – Daisy slightly warped vocals and subtle beats fill this chilled out tune Baauer – Let Me Love U a vocal house thumper Lo – GFY we totally love this slice of dream pop from this local Perth artist Donatachi featuring Besties – Fade Away a little slice of emo rock with a manic dance beat Groove Armada – Hold A Vibe fresh sounds from the dance legends ahead of their Australian tour Miss Grit – Like You intriguing clash of sounds that builds into a solid groove Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra – Right Here a welcomed return from the Icelandic singer, subtle, sweet and summery Floating Points – Problems ahh that classic drum beat Firebug – Call of the Phoenix this house track sounds like the soundtrack to an epic journey

Minions deliver an unexpected disco record

Various Artists | Soundtrack: Minions – The Rise of Gru | ★ ★ ★ ½

I’ve got to be honest I’ve never watched a single movie involving the yellow blobby Minions, but the soundtrack to their latest film Minions: The Rise of Gru got my attention.

It features an eclectic mix of artists performing a collection of mostly well-known disco tunes and cocktail lounge classics with mixed results. There’s also some fresh tunes of note.

Dianna Ross teams up with Perth’s own Tame Impala to perform Turn on the Sunshine, a new tune that also involves writer / producer Jack Antonoff who has recently been collaborating with Taylor Swift. Antonoff is behind the curation of the album and has produced many of the tracks. It’s a fun and breezy number.

Britany Howard teams up with legendary Earth Wind & Fire bass player Verdine White to deliver a funky version of one his band’s biggest songs Shining Star. St Vincent offers a robotic and lackluster take of Lipps Inc’s disco gem Funky Town. A highlight is Thundercat’s dreamy psychedelic take on Fly Like an Eagle.

Phoebe Bridgers offers a morose and snoozy rendition of Carpenters Goodbye To Love. More appealing is Bleachers sing-along sax filled take on John Lennon’s Instant Karma, Weyes Blood’s rendition of You’re No Good is delicious, Gary Clarke Jnr is excellent on his cover a Vehicle – a song originally by Canadian 70’s rockers The Ides of March.

Sly and the Family Stone’s Dance to the Music is adequately reinterpreted by H.E.R. and Verdine White returns for a new tune Cool. Jackson Wang takes on another disco classic – Born to Be Alive. I’ll be honest it’s one of my all-time favourite tunes, and it’s lovely to hear it in Chinese!

The Minions turn up for a tune, Simon and Garfunkel’s Cecilia is the sacrifice. The album closes with RZA performing the epic instrumental Kung Fu Suite.

Daniel Avery teams up with HAAi for new single ‘Wall of Sleep’

Ahead of the anticipated release of his forthcoming studio album, Ultra Truth, producer and composer Daniel Avery has shared Wall of Sleep, a new track taken from the album featuring vocals from close friend and collaborator, HAAi.

Neneh Cherry revisits her greatest hits

Neneh Cherry | The Versions | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Neneh Cherry’s latest record sees her return to songs from her long and successful career teaming up with a range of musicians to create fresh versions.

The first single from the project was a collaboration with Robyn that reworked her breakout hit Buffalo Stance. Few songs have had such massive journeys are this one, from b-side to breakout single, to cooking show theme and back again.

Cherry teams up with Sia for the first of two takes on Manchild, it’s a fairly straight forward cover of the song but notably different with Sia’s distinctive voice and vocal flourishes. A second take on the tune is offered by Kelsey Lu, it’s filled with strings, switches into a Beatle-esque psychedelic section before becoming a throbbing indie rock number.

Buddy X is another song that is given two different treatments. Firstly, Greentea Peng takes the song from its original hip-hop vibe into a Casio keyboard space with layered vocals, the second version is a remix from Honey Dijon that turns the tune into a four to the floor dance workout. with looped vocals.

One of the album’s highlights is a rendition of Woman by ANOHNI. While the song taking on new meaning when performed by the transgender artist, it’s also given a stunning bluesy delivery. While Cherry’s original version was a bold and forthright declaration, this version is filled with off kilter piano, broken beats and blurry jazz notes. It’s a very different beast.

Also included in a fabulous version of Kootchi from Jamila Woods, a laid-back take on Sassy featuring TYSON, while Sudan Archives deliver a string filled but stripped back version of Heart.

Seinabo Sey joins Cherry to recreate Kisses on the Wind which featured on Cheery’s debut album. The tune is really different to the original, it’s a brilliant reworking that pushes an organic sound, warm brass elements, swirling strings and a sedate vocal.

If you’re a fan of Neneh Cherry, this album will allow you to hear her songs from new perspectives.

DJ Shiralee Coleman delivers new take on ‘On a Night Like This’

With the Pride season approaching DJ Shiralee Coleman has picked the perfect time to drop a new version of the tune On a Night Like This, which was made famous by Kylie Minogue.

The Europop tune was first recorded by Pandora in 1999, but it became world famous when Kylie Minogue recorded it the following year. Minogue’s version is actually the same backing recording as Pandora’s – they just switched the vocals.

For her update on the tune Shiralee Coleman has collaborated with producer Daniel Tonik and vocalist Steff, adding lots of extra drums, additional bass and a flurry of euphoric rushes. The track will be available on September 30th.

Chart History

10 years ago, in 2012, Battle Scars by Guy Sebastian and Lupe Fiasco was at the top of the Australian charts.

20 years ago, in 2002, Complicated by Avril Lavigne held the top spot.

30 years ago, in 1992, Amigos Para Siempre by Jose Carreras and Sarah Brightman was number one.

40 years ago, in 1982, Eye of the Tiger by Survivor ruled the airwaves.

50 years ago, in 1972, Daddy Don’t You Walk Too Fast by Wayne Newton topped the charts.

60 years ago, in 1962 Sheila by Tommy Roe was the top hit.

Graeme Watson, Jamie XX image by Laura Coulson,

