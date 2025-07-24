Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

NTLive: See the best of British theatre at Luna Palace Cinemas

Culture

National Theatre Live (NTLive) is coming back to Luna Palace Cinemas from September, bringing the most exciting UK theatre productions to local cinema screens.

First up is Inter Alia. Starring Oscar-nominee Rosamund Pike of Gone Girl and Saltburn fame, Jessica Parks is a Crown Court Judge at the top of her career.

- Advertisement -

Outside of the courtroom, she’s a karaoke-loving wife and parent. When something threatens to throw her life out of control, can she hold it together?

Inter Alia is brought to the stage by the team behind the phenomenal Prima Facie – writer Suzie Miller and director Justin Martin.

In October, real life mother-daughter duo Imelda Staunton and Bessie Carter team up for Bernard Shaw’s Mrs. Warren’s Profession.

Filmed live from the West End, Vivie Warren is a woman head of her time – but her mother is a product of the past. Exploiting the patriarchy has earn Mother Warren a fortune, but at what cost?

Next, we take The Fifth Step. Starring Slow Horses’ Jack Lowden and the iconic Martin Freeman, this hilarious play from David Ireland is critically acclaimed for its subversive approach.

After years in the 12-step programme of Alcoholics Anonymous, James becomes a sponsor to newcomer Luka. But as Luka approaches step five – the moment of confession – dangerous truths emerge, threatening the trust on which both of their recoveries depend.

Finally, the Shakespearean classic Hamlet is coming to Luna Palace in 2026.

Olivier Award-winner Hiran Abeysekera (Life of Pi) is Hamlet in this fearless, contemporary take on the famous tragedy.

Trapped between duty and doubt, surrounded by power and privilege, young Prince Hamlet dares to ask the ultimate question – you know the one.

NTLive is screening across Luna Palace Cinemas from September 2025 – February 2026. For more details, head to lunapalace.com.au



Latest

History

On This Gay Day | Remembering Dr. James Barry

0
He was a leading surgeon and doctor during Queen Victoria's time.
News

Alan Cumming shows his support for transgender people

0
"There are actual super heroes in real life who walk among us, and these super heroes are called trans people." Cumming declared.
News

Sydney Swans player Riak Andrew suspended for five matches

0
The player has expressed remorse, saying he deeply regrets what he said.
Culture

Be our guest! ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is now playing at Crown Theatre

0
This fabulous stage production features 300 costumes and 119 wigs!

Newsletter

Don't miss

History

On This Gay Day | Remembering Dr. James Barry

0
He was a leading surgeon and doctor during Queen Victoria's time.
News

Alan Cumming shows his support for transgender people

0
"There are actual super heroes in real life who walk among us, and these super heroes are called trans people." Cumming declared.
News

Sydney Swans player Riak Andrew suspended for five matches

0
The player has expressed remorse, saying he deeply regrets what he said.
Culture

Be our guest! ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is now playing at Crown Theatre

0
This fabulous stage production features 300 costumes and 119 wigs!
Culture

PICA After Dark Opening Party celebrates new-look ‘Hatched’ exhibition

0
The much-loved Hatched exhibition returns this August, celebrating the best emerging artists across Australia.

On This Gay Day | Remembering Dr. James Barry

OUTinPerth -
He was a leading surgeon and doctor during Queen Victoria's time.
Read more

Alan Cumming shows his support for transgender people

Graeme Watson -
"There are actual super heroes in real life who walk among us, and these super heroes are called trans people." Cumming declared.
Read more

Sydney Swans player Riak Andrew suspended for five matches

OUTinPerth -
The player has expressed remorse, saying he deeply regrets what he said.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture