NTLive: See the best of British theatre at Luna Palace Cinemas

National Theatre Live (NTLive) is coming back to Luna Palace Cinemas from September, bringing the most exciting UK theatre productions to local cinema screens.

First up is Inter Alia. Starring Oscar-nominee Rosamund Pike of Gone Girl and Saltburn fame, Jessica Parks is a Crown Court Judge at the top of her career.

- Advertisement -

Outside of the courtroom, she’s a karaoke-loving wife and parent. When something threatens to throw her life out of control, can she hold it together?

Inter Alia is brought to the stage by the team behind the phenomenal Prima Facie – writer Suzie Miller and director Justin Martin.

In October, real life mother-daughter duo Imelda Staunton and Bessie Carter team up for Bernard Shaw’s Mrs. Warren’s Profession.

Filmed live from the West End, Vivie Warren is a woman head of her time – but her mother is a product of the past. Exploiting the patriarchy has earn Mother Warren a fortune, but at what cost?

Next, we take The Fifth Step. Starring Slow Horses’ Jack Lowden and the iconic Martin Freeman, this hilarious play from David Ireland is critically acclaimed for its subversive approach.

After years in the 12-step programme of Alcoholics Anonymous, James becomes a sponsor to newcomer Luka. But as Luka approaches step five – the moment of confession – dangerous truths emerge, threatening the trust on which both of their recoveries depend.

Finally, the Shakespearean classic Hamlet is coming to Luna Palace in 2026.

Olivier Award-winner Hiran Abeysekera (Life of Pi) is Hamlet in this fearless, contemporary take on the famous tragedy.

Trapped between duty and doubt, surrounded by power and privilege, young Prince Hamlet dares to ask the ultimate question – you know the one.

NTLive is screening across Luna Palace Cinemas from September 2025 – February 2026. For more details, head to lunapalace.com.au





