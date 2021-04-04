On This Gay Day: Actor Anthony Perkins was born

Anthony Pe rkins was born on this day in 1932

Actor Anthony Perkins was born on this day in 1932, he was an actor, director, singer and an Academy Award nominee, but one role overshadowed his entire career – he played Norman Bates in Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho.

Perkin’s was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his second on-screen role, in 1956 he appeared in the film Friendly Persuasion in which he played the son of leading man Garry Cooper.

He appeared in Fear Strikes Out (1957) playing baseball player Jimmy Piersall, showed of his range in the comedy The Matchmaker (1958) appearing alongside Shirley Booth and Shirley MacLaine and joined the star studded cast On The Beach which included Gregory Peck, Ava Gardner and Fred Astaire.

His role as Norman Bates in Alfred Hitchcock’s acclaimed thriller Psycho, it is recognised as one of the director’s greatest works, and it’s shower scene and soundtrack have become engrained in the cultural zeitgeist. Perkins reprised his role for several sequels.

HIs later films including the Disney sci-fi caper The Black Hole and Sidney Lumet’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Murder om the Orient Express which featured Albert Finney, Lauren Bacall, Ingrid Bergman, Sean Connery, John Gielgud, Vanessa Redgrave, Jaqueline Bissett, Michael York and Wendy Hiller.

Perkins died at his home on 12th September 1992 from AIDS-related pneumonia, he was 60 years old. He was diagnosed with HIV during the filming of Psycho IV: The Beginning in 1990.

After is death it was revealed that he had exclusively had same-sex relationships up until he was in his forties. Actor Tab Hunter, artist Chrisopher Makos, dancer Rudolph Nureyev, and composer Stephen Sondheim were listed as his past lovers.

In 1972 he met photographer Berinthia Berenson, they married the following year and went on to have two sons. They remained married until Perkins death. Berenson was killed nine years later, she was a passenger on the American Airlines flight that was hijacked by terrorists and crashed into the World Trade Centre on September 11th.

OIP Staff

