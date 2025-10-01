Nurse Blake is heading back to Australia for a national tour

Following his sold-out tour two years ago, Nurse Blake is set to return to Australia with his brand-new show, But Did You Die? kicking off in Brisbane on Monday 16 February and finishing up in Sydney on Thursday 26 February.

YouTuber and comedian Nurse Blake will return to the stage with his specialty blend of humour and nursing expertise for a night of laughter, connection, relatability, and pure entertainment.

The But Did You Die? tour, will dive into the wild things patients and their families say and do at hospitals, from self-diagnosing Stage 8 Cancer with WebMD to hitting the call light like they are on a game show – nothing is off-limits!

“But really though, did you die?” Nurse Blake jokes. “If you know me at all, you know I go there – to all the places that make us cringe and cry in laughter from all that we face as nurses – and this tour will be no different. So, bring your colleagues, your besties, your husbands or wives, your parents and those sassy grandmothers, and join me for an unforgettable night. Can’t wait to see you all!”

Blake Lynch, aka Nurse Blake, is a nurse, content creator, internationally touring comedian, healthcare advocate, keynote speaker, and children’s book author.

Earning viral video status via his light takes on his experience as a nurse, he now takes his comedy to stages around the world bringing nurses together through humour and inspiration. With over 4 million followers across social media, Nurse Blake has gained immense popularity for his original comedy videos.

His light-hearted videos, a product of Lynch’s desire to cope with stress from his nursing job, have resonated with nurses, nursing students, and healthcare workers globally, amassing over 300 million views and counting.

The tour will begin in Brisbane on Monday 16th February at the Fortitude Music Hall. It’ll then head to Perth’s Astor Theatre on Wednesday 18th, before going to Melbourne on Friday 20th, Adelaide on Monday 23rd, and finally Sydney on Thursday 26th. Nurse Blake really will be crisscrossing the country.

Tickets are on sale now.