Olly Alexander parts ways with his record company

British singer Olly Alexander has parted ways with his long-time record company Polydor.

Alexander rose to fame as the frontman of Years & Years. The trio scored huge hits in the United Kingdom with their first two albums 2015’s Communion and 2018’s Palo Santo.

When bandmates Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Türkmen departed the band in 2021 the project continued on as a solo venture for Alexander with the 2022 album Night Call.

Last year when Alexander represented the UK at Eurovision he began using his own name, and his latest album Polari followed.

The album came out in February but none of its six singles have been chart smashes. Leading to the news that the record company had opted not to renew their contract with Alexander.

Olly Alexnader’s most recent single When We Kiss have been remix by drag DJ Jodie Harsh who adds a disco shimmer to the tune.

The singer took to social media to address the recent decision, saying he’d actually been on a pretty terrible deal with the company.

“They aren’t dropping me, they just aren’t renewing my contract. It’s okay and honestly for the best. I’ve been on a pretty terrible deal for ten years — it’s time I do something new. But I’ll still make music in the future.” he said.

The singer is currently on a tour across Europe, Ireland and the United Kingdom. The tour will wrap with a show in London on Monday.

Alongside his music career Alexander has also had some acclaimed acting performances, including in the Russell T Davies AIDS Drama It’s a Sin.

When Davies returned to making Doctor Who Alexander was one of the names bandied about as a contender for the lead role. While Ncuti Gatwa was Davies pick to play the time travelling icon, there are rumours the part may soon be available again.