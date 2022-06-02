On This Gay Day: Leo Varadkar is becomes Taoiseach in Ireland

Leo Varadkar became the fourth gay head of government in the world

In 2017 Leo Vardadkar became the Taoiseach of Ireland when he was elected leader of his political party Fine Gael, making him Ireland’s first same-sex attracted leader, and the fourth gay head of state in the world.

The first gay head of government was Iceland’s Prime Minister Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir who took office in 2009. Following her Belguim’s Elio Di Rupo made history in 2011, and Luxembourg’s Xavier Bettel became the leader of his country in 2013.

As Taoiseach, Ireland’s name for their Prime Minister, Varadkar enjoyed incredibly high popularity in opinion polls and was expected to be returned at the 2020 election. However his party ended up coming third and he resigned as the country’s leader.

The new Irish government ended up being a three-way coalition between Fine Gael, rivals Fianna Fáil and the Green party. In the new government Vradkar was appointed minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, a position he still holds today.

Since Varadkar’s time as Taoiseach there has only been one more LGBTIQA+ head of government, Serbia’s current Prime Minister Ana Brnabić.

OIP Staff

