On This Gay Day: Bob and Rose made it’s debut on UK television

Russell T. Davies show ‘Bob and Rose’ debuted

Russell T. Davies has huge success with the original UK version of Queer as Folk. That show came out in 1999, and two years later there was a lot of attention focused on his next offering, the 6-part series Bob and Rose.

There series first aired in the UK in September 2001.

Davies based the story on the experiences of a close friend who was gay, but found love and entered into a heterosexual relationship. The story explores Bob’s experience as he discovered he is bisexual, and Rose’s prejudices about her love interests’ past relationships.

The show boats a cast of well known actors including Dame Penelope Wilton, who would go on to appear in Downton Abbey and After Life – she plays Bob’s Mum. Jessica Hynes who later appeared in Twenty Twelve, W1A and There She Goes plays Bob’s best buddy, while Daniel Ryan plays his ex-boyfriend. Downton Abbey actor Siobhan Finneran also appears in the series.

Many of the actors in the show would later work on other shows created by Russell T Davies. Lesley Sharp appeared in his next series The Second Coming, and was reunited with Daniel Ryan on an episode of Doctor Who. Penelope Wilton would also make multiple appearances on Doctor Who as politician Harriet Jones. Jessica Hynes turned up on Doctor Who and then went on to appear in Years and Years.

Bob and Rose did not enjoy the same level of success as Queer as Folk, but it’s set in the same location as Davies popular series. He would later return to Manchester for the companion series Cucumber and Banana.

At the time of it’s original broadcast the show was criticised by some gay rights activists who argued the show was suggesting that being gay was a choice, and that gay men just needed to wait until they met the right woman. This in turn generated a significant response from people who are bisexual, who welcomed a rare depiction of bisexuality on screen.

The show is generally not available on streaming services. It has been added to the UK version of Britbox, but more of the music has been replaced due to licensing issues. So if you want to see Bob and Rose, you’ll need to track down a DVD copy.

