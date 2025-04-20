Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

One Nation candidate says he was joking when he said, “The only thing worse than a gay person with power is a woman”.

News

The One Nation candidate for the seat of Hunter has brushed off concerns about a series of videos from his past saying they were jokes or taken out of context.

Stuart Bonds ran for One Nation as the 2019 election in the New South Wales seat of Hunter and his campaign hit rough seas when a series of comments he’d made in the past came to light.

- Advertisement -

Bonds denied he was homophobic or a misogynist when Channel Nine approached him over a video that had been deleted from a YouTube channel run by his wife, Finnish tattoo model Sini Ariell. 

In the video he said, “The only thing worse than a gay person with power is a woman”.

Before adding, “I don’t have a woman boss and I don’t have a gay boss, and there’s a reason for that.”

Previously he had made videos questioning if the Port Arthur Massacre occurred, the circumstances around the death of Osama Bin Laden and questioned if the 9/11 attacks were a conspiracy.

Bonds later had a falling out with One Nation leader Pauline Hanson and ran as an independent at the 2022 election, but they’ve now made up and he’s back representing One Nation.

One Nation’s Stuart Bonds.

Appearing on the Sky News program Outsiders on Sunday morning, Bonds explained away his previous controversial statements labelling them as jokes, or comments that were taken out of context. Bonds denied he’s a conspiracist.

“When you take things out of context. When you sit there and talk to a camera and put your points of view across, and then you take tiny little snippets and jam then into a hit piece and then put out on the news.” Bonds said to the suggestion he sounds like he’s into conspiracies.

‘Did you not say those things?” journalist Caroline Marcus asked.

“You’ve got to get in context – right.” Bonds said, “You’ve got to get it all in a flowing conversation.” He said the comments previously attributed to him were media “hit pieces”.

Bonds said the comment about gay people and women was a joke, and people could work out he didn’t have a problem with women because he’d joined a political party run by a woman.

Bonds said he’d like to see Australia dramatically reduce exports of coal and power new coal power stations across the country, which he believes would lead to a growth of Australian based manufacturing.

The seat of Hunter has been held by Labor since 1910 and is one of original 65 seats created a federation. Its currently represented by Daniel Repacholi, who in 2022 succeeded Labor minister Joel Fitzgibbon who was first elected in 1996. Previously the seat was held by his father Eric Fitzgibbon.

Latest

Culture

RIP Youth teams up with Beks and Brandi Glanville for ‘Remedy’

0
It's a banger.
News

Labor commits $10 million to LGBTIQA+ inclusive health care

0
Health Minister Mark Butler made the announcement earlier this week.
News

Stars urged to boycott Hungary over laws banning Pride gatherings

0
Robbie Williams, Chappel Roan, Emile Sande and Katy Perry are all scheduled to visit the country.
News

Thousands rally for transgender rights in London

0
The protests follow a landmark legal decision earlier this week.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

RIP Youth teams up with Beks and Brandi Glanville for ‘Remedy’

0
It's a banger.
News

Labor commits $10 million to LGBTIQA+ inclusive health care

0
Health Minister Mark Butler made the announcement earlier this week.
News

Stars urged to boycott Hungary over laws banning Pride gatherings

0
Robbie Williams, Chappel Roan, Emile Sande and Katy Perry are all scheduled to visit the country.
News

Thousands rally for transgender rights in London

0
The protests follow a landmark legal decision earlier this week.
History

On This Gay Day | The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert

0
The charity concert raised awareness about HIV.

RIP Youth teams up with Beks and Brandi Glanville for ‘Remedy’

OUTinPerth -
It's a banger.
Read more

Labor commits $10 million to LGBTIQA+ inclusive health care

OUTinPerth -
Health Minister Mark Butler made the announcement earlier this week.
Read more

Stars urged to boycott Hungary over laws banning Pride gatherings

OUTinPerth -
Robbie Williams, Chappel Roan, Emile Sande and Katy Perry are all scheduled to visit the country.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture