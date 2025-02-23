One of One, an organisation that supports women in music, is coming to Perth

The One of One, a not-for-profit organization that champions women and gender non-confirming people in the music industry will be presenting a series of events around the country to mark their 10th anniversary.

Over their upcoming events, including a breakfast gathering in Perth, they’ll be handing out a series of awards, grants and scholarship with a combined value of $24,000.

Their breakfast on 7th March will be held at The Rechabite, and it’s the first time they’ve held an event in Perth.

The 2025 tour will be a series of fully catered breakfast events including keynotes, performances, networking opportunities and special guests.

ARIA and BRIT Award winning recording artist, producer and national treasure Tina Arena will be stepping up as the keynote speaker in Melbourne.

The event has high praise from industry members. Linda Bosidis from The Mushroom Group have described them as a welcoming space.

“One of One’s unique annual events are vitally important in the Victorian music industry calendar and one of the only opportunities for non-identifying people to gather in a safe and welcoming space to celebrate through connection” Bosidis said of the events.

While Chris O’Neill from APRA AMCOS said the events provide an important step in female musician and industry member’s careers.

“The team manages to create an instantly safe and inclusive environment, where attendees can be inspired and connect with like-minded colleagues. The future of the music industry is female, and this event provides the opportunity for women to be seen, and to feel empowered to take the next steps in their career.” O’Neill said of the One for One events.

Event Details

Friday 7 March The Rechabite Perth / Boorloo TICKETS

Wednesday 12 March The Triffid Brisbane / Meanjin TICKETS

Tuesday 18 March Botanic Garden Centre Darwin / Larrakia TICKETS

Thursday 20 March Factory Theatre Sydney / Eora TICKETS

Tuesday 25 March Corner Hotel Melbourne / Naarm TICKETS

Friday 28 March The Gov Adelaide / Kaurna Yerta TICKETS