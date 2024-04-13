Search
One week until In the Pines 2024

Culture

In the Pines, the iconic fundraising concert for local radio station RTRFM 92.1 is on next Sunday and, as always, it’s guaranteed to be one of the best days of the year.

The annual concert held in the surrounds of UWA’s Somerville Auditorium see local bands and DJs playing in support of the station that’s all about local music, arts and stories.

If you never been to In the Pines before, here’s how we’d describe it. People bring giant picnic rugs, snacks and their best mates and head down to UWA. Once there they grad some drinks from the bar and take it a wide array of musical acts.

The line-up includes 20 local bands, some old, many new, and they cover a wide range of genres. It’s a great way to take in a load of local bands. Plus, over at the Riley Oval there’s a bunch of local DJs playing too.

On the day their will be food available at the gig from Murphy’s Spuds, Chubby Dumplings, Charlie’s Pizza, Tommy’s Tacos and Baked and Loaded, as well as drinks from Whitelakes Brewing Co, Shelter Brewing, Vino Volta, Whipper Snapper, Kimberley Rum Company  and Little Things Gin.

This year will be the concert’s 31st outing, it’s become a rite of passage for bands to be invited to play at the fundraiser.

On the 2025 line up is Boox Kid, Butter, Cold Meat, Corella Saxophone Quartet, De Cuba Son, Echo Omen, Dennis Cometti, Didion’s Bible, Gaoled, Heathcote Blue, Hector Morlet, The Krui3ers, Odlaw, Paint, Randa and the Soul Kingdom, Rat Columns, Ruby Pettit, Suneater, SUPEREGO and TAB Family

Plus DJs Alana Joy, Cooper Cooper x Nicole Filev, Ernest & Young, Livvy Ratbag x Ornette Coolman and YESNA

Declaration: OUTinPerth co-editor is a presenter at RTRFM, He’s a regular presenter on the early morning show You Should Be Sleeping.

