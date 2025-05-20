Organisations urge NT Chief Minister to scrap anti-discrimination changes

LGBTIQA+ groups have joined with unions, faith and women’s organisations to call on the Northern Territory Government to keep protections against hate speech and discrimination for vulnerable communities.

A letter signed by 28 organisations was delivered to Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro (pictured above) in response to her government’s proposed changes to the territory’s Anti-Discrimination Act.

The recently elected Country Liberal Party have vowed to ditch changes made by the former Labor government in 2022, which made it unlawful “to offend, insult, humiliate or intimidate” another based on characteristics such as gender or race.

Labor’s amendments also removed a clause which allowed religious groups to discriminate based on sexuality or religious beliefs.

LGBTIQA+ groups rail against proposed wind-backs

“The Anti-Discrimination Act 1992 (ADA) was modernised for the 21st century in 2023, following other states and territories which had passed similar reforms,” the letter states.

“Your government’s planned changes to the ADA would send us backwards, stripping vulnerable Territorians of protections and wilfully exposing them to hate speech and discrimination.”

Equality Australia Legal Director Heather Corkhill says every Territorian should be able to walk down the street “without the threat of being harassed or abused.”

“No staff member should ever fear losing their job because of the family they go home to at the end of the day.”

Corkhill argues that the Territory should be strengthening protections in the current social climate.

“At a time when hate is rising across the country and many communities are feeling unsafe, the Northern Territory should be strengthening protections – not taking them away.

“If these changes go ahead, the NT will become a stark outlier as the only place in Australia with zero protections against vilification.”

Chairperson of Top End Pride, Nina Rose Pardo, adds that their organisation is gravely concerned about the proposal.

“The NT Government’s proposed reforms increase the risk to women, LGBTQIASB+ people, single parents and other minority communities of being victims of vilification and hate in public, and discrimination in educational institutions.

Top End Pride are calling on the NT Government to carefully consider the potential dangers of reversing the amendments.

“We call on the NT Government to demonstrate that our LGBTIQASB+ community is respected and deserves to live and contribute to the Territory free from harm and discrimination.”

Communities echo Commissioner’s call to retain protections

Equality Australia and Top End Pride are joined by LGBTQIA+ groups including the Association of LGBTQIA+ Doctors and Dentists Australia (GLADD), Rainbow Families, Rainbow Catholics Interagency Australia, Trans Justice Project, and Twenty10 in signing the letter.

Other signatories are Australian Lawyers for Human Rights, the Human Rights Law Centre, Justice Equity Centre, Anglicare NT and the Northern Territory Council of Social Services (NTCOSS).

NTCOSS CEO Sally Sievers says the sector is deeply concerned about the impact of the proposed changes.

“They risk undermining the work of people, organisations, and communities across the Territory – work that is essential to fostering equality and safety for all.

“The currently vilification provisions provide important protection for a broad range of Territorians. All Territorians should be protected from abuse and harm.”

NT Anti-Discrimination Commissioner, Jeswynn Yogaratnam, also spoke out against the government’s proposal back in February.

“The ADA, established in 1992, has long been a cornerstone of the Territory’s commitment to protecting its multicultural and diverse communities,” Yogaratnam said in a statement.

“In July 2023, the ADA underwent a major reform to modernise and align it with national human rights standards. The reforms were the product of decades of community consultation, expert input, and extensive advocacy.

“The proposed repeal of Section 20A – known as the vilification provision – would leave Territorians unprotected from public hate speech, actions that incite hatred, ridicule, or serious offense against protected attributes such as race, religion, disability, age, gender identity, domestic violence status and more.

“These changes would undermine the decades of work to ensure that all Territorians, regardless of their identity or background, can live free from hate speech and discrimination. The Anti-Discrimination Commission urges the Government to abandon these harmful proposals and reaffirm its commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of every individual in the Northern Territory.”

Attorney-General Marie-Claire Boothby says the Country Liberal Party’s changes will be put to parliament this year.