Out & Proud Expo is bringing together local LGBTQIA+ businesses

Perth Gay Social Club is hosting the first ever Out & Proud Expo this July.

The event aims to bring together local LGBTQIA+ owned and supportive businesses to share their work and their stories, and provide opportunities for networking all in one location.

Hosted by Big Brother alum Angela Clancy, the expo will take over the DoubleTree Northbridge on Saturday 17th July.

The expo will also feature performances from Captain DownUnder, Peter Cumins and Bebe Babow, and live painting by Liv Robinson to be raffled off to lucky winners.

Part proceeds from the event will be donated to Beyond Blue and Homelessness We Care.

Out & Proud Expo is coming to DoubleTree Northbridge on Saturday 17th July. For more information, head to perthgaysocialclub.com.au

OIP Staff

