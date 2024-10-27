Search
OUTdance are having a ‘Come and Try’ night this November

Community

OUTdance is one of the local LGBTIQA+ community’s longest running social clubs and their events are a mountain of fun.

Join them for an unforgettable ‘Free Come and Try Night’, as part of PrideFEST, on Tuesday 19th November from 7-9pm.

They promise a setting where the rhythm of the music will fill the air and laughter echoes through the crowd! Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or just looking to have some fun, this event is all about celebration and community.

Learn some new dance moves and make new friends in an inclusive and vibrant atmosphere.

Don’t miss out on the chance to express yourself and dance the night away—everyone is welcome to join the fun!

OUTdance is a Perth based dancing group that stages various social events and runs regular weekly classes for LGBTIQ couples and singles.

Dances include Cha Cha, Barn Dance, Disco Madison, Evening Three Step, Jive, Merrilyn, Progressive Jive, Quickstep, Samba, Square Rumba, Slow Rhythm, Tango and a range of fun line dances.

OUTdance has been running successfully in the community since 2001. OUTdance is held every Tuesday from 7.00pm at the Mt Hawthorn Community Hall 197 Scarborough Beach Rd. New members are always welcome.

Find out more about the group at their webpage.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

