OUTinPerth apologises to Avery Wright for error in article

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

On Sunday 5th November 2023 OUTinPerth published an article titled Labor party members call for action on Equal Opportunity Law reform.

The article highlighted a report from The West Australian newspaper that reported on a motion at the WA Labor Conference where a motion was moved that called on the state government to commit to timely reforms of the state’s Equal Opportunity laws.

In the initial publication of the article we suggested that comments made by Rainbow Labor WA President Avery Wright were made to The West Australian newspaper. This was incorrect. The comments were made to the floor of the conference, and subsequently reported by the newspaper.

OUTinPerth sincerely apologises to Avery Wright for the error and any distress caused.

Graeme Watson – Co-editor

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.