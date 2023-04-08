Paul Cattermole, singer from teen band S Club 7, dead at 46

Paul Cattermole, a member of British group S Club 7, has died aged 46.

He was found unresponsive at his Dorset home, and passed away later in the day. Police have said there were “no suspicious circumstances” in relation to his passing.

In a statement the six remaining band members shared their shock at the news.

“We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul.” the band said. “There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.” they said.

Cattermole, pictured above centre, joined the group alongside Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens, Jo O’Meara, and Hannah Spearritt in 1999. They went on to have several hits songs around the world, record four albums of material and feature in several TV series. The band was put together by Simon Fuller who previously created The Spice Girls.

Among their hits was Bring It All Back, S Club Party, Never Had a Dream Come True and Don’t Stop Movin’.

After quitting the band Cattermole formed nu mental band Skua, but they failed to get a record deal or build any momentum.

Around the same time the entire band reformed, heading out on an arena tour of the UK, but by 2017 they had reduced back down to being a trio again, this time without Cattermole.

Around this time the singer also moved into musical theatre, performing to role of Eddie in The Rocky Horror Show, but he was forced to leave the tour after suffering an injury on stage.

He later revealed he made ends meet by doing an odd assortment of jobs including managing a community radio station. In 2022 it was revealed that Cattermole had begun offering online tarot card readings, describing himself as a psychic detective.

In February this year they announced all seven members would be back onboard for a 25th anniversary tour which is scheduled to kick on in October.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

