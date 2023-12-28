Penny Wong reportedly set to wed partner Sophie Allouache

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong is reportedly set to marry her longtime partner, Sophie Allouache. The couple have been together for almost 18 years and share two children.

The senator’s office has refused to confirm or deny that the wedding is set to place in the near future, but The Australian newspaper says its sources claim the invitations have already been sent out. Senator Wong has always kept her personal life strictly private.

The wedding will reportedly feature many high-profile guests including Prime Minister Anthny Albanese.

Senator Wong was a leading voice in the campaign for marriage equality and her emotional reaction to the result of the 2017 marriage postal survey being announced is one of the most memorable images of the campaign for same-sex marriage.

Years earlier Senator Wong had towed the party line of declaring that marriage should be between a man and a woman, but once the party changed their policy, she publicly argued for the laws to be changed.

Senator Penny Wong joined the parliament in 2002, and shortly afterwards put her sexuality on the public record.

She served as the Minister for Climate Change in the Rudd government. Under Prime Minister Julia Gillard she served as the Minister for Finance and Deregulation. In the second Rudd government she picked up the additional responsibility of Leader in the Senate.

A recent poll from Roy Morgan revealed the Senator Wong is the most admired and trusted politician in Australia.

Graeme Watson

