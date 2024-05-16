Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

NSW council reverts ban on books about same-sex parents

News

Cumberland City Council in western Sydney has rescinded it ban on books mentioning same-sex parents from being stocked at their libraries.

Wednesday nights council meeting saw huge numbers of protesters both for and against the book ban facing off against each other, while elected representatives debated the issues a second time.

- Advertisement -

The move to ban books featuring depictions on same-sex parenting was proposed by the former mayor of the city Steve Christou.

Christou said he was responding to complaints from many constituents who had contacted him about the book Same-Sex Parents by author Holly Duhig.

Later in media interviews he acknowledged that he never read the book that sparked his call for a widespread ban.

The ban was rescinded with 10 councilors voting to reverse the ruling, and only two councilors arguing to uphold it.

Christou and fellow councilor Paul Garrard attempted to change the motion to call for books with same-sex content to be kept only in the adult section of the library, but this was also rejected.

The proposed ban had led to warnings from the NSW government that it may jeopardise funding and also put the council in breach of the state’s equal opportunity and anti-discrimination laws.

Latest

Local

Calls to bring back Inclusive Education program

0
The program was previously known as "Safe Schools"
News

Liberal candidate Thomas Brough says his comments were from a constituent

0
The councilor is now accused of trying to rewrite history.
History

On This Gay Day | ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ made its debut

0
John Guare's play Six Degrees of Separation made its off-Broadway...
Community

Support WAAC with Sassie Cassie’s Drag Bingo this IDAHOBIT

0
Local LGBTIQA+ support organisation WAAC are raising funds with a very camp bingo event this IDAHOBIT.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Local

Calls to bring back Inclusive Education program

0
The program was previously known as "Safe Schools"
News

Liberal candidate Thomas Brough says his comments were from a constituent

0
The councilor is now accused of trying to rewrite history.
History

On This Gay Day | ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ made its debut

0
John Guare's play Six Degrees of Separation made its off-Broadway...
Community

Support WAAC with Sassie Cassie’s Drag Bingo this IDAHOBIT

0
Local LGBTIQA+ support organisation WAAC are raising funds with a very camp bingo event this IDAHOBIT.
Community

South Perth’s Perfectly Queer festival begins this Friday

0
The City of South Perth have announced a fabulous program of LGBTIQA+ events, starting this Friday 17 May.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

Calls to bring back Inclusive Education program

Graeme Watson -
The program was previously known as "Safe Schools"
Read more

Liberal candidate Thomas Brough says his comments were from a constituent

Graeme Watson -
The councilor is now accused of trying to rewrite history.
Read more

On This Gay Day | ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ made its debut

OUTinPerth -
John Guare's play Six Degrees of Separation made its off-Broadway debut on this day in 1990, opening at the Lincoln Center in New York. It...
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture