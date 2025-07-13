Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Perth can’t get enough of comedian Jimmy Carr

Culture

Comedian Jimmy Carr is bringing his Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny world tour to Perth in 2026, and due to popular demand a second show has been added.

Initially Carr was going to be in Perth for just one night on 21st April, but now a second show has been added for 22nd April. Tickets are on sale now.

- Advertisement -

Carr has a massive Australian tour lined up that kicks off in February and lasts all the way through to May.

He’s famed for constantly being on tour in-between his television appearances. His last tour, Terribly Funny, was seen by over 1.2 million people in 45 different countries, and is considered to be the biggest international stand-up tour ever.

Jimmy Carr.

The comedian is currently enjoying the massive success of his Netflix show Last One Laughing plus the ongoing success of 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Producers admit that his comedy isn’t to everyone’s liking.

“Jimmy tells jokes, and jokes are like magnets. Jokes attract people, but they can also repel. Some people are repelled by Jimmy’s dark brand of comedy. This show is not for them. But if it’s the kind of thing you like, then this is the kind of thing you’ll like.” the promotional blurb for the show reads.

Ahead of the Perth shows show you can catch him in Hobart and Adelaide, and after Perth he’ll be heading to Darwin, Cairns, Townsville, Rockhampton, Mackay, Brisbane and Sydney.

Tickets for the Perth shows are available now through Ticketek. Check out all the tour dates and details at Bohm Presents.

Latest

News

Lifeblood rules for plasma donation come into effect today

0
Find out if you're eligible to be a donor.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
This week we take a listen to new tracks from Peggy Gou, Conan Gray, Sugababes, Skunk Anansie and ATEEZ.
History

On This gay Day | Actor Jane Lynch was born in 1960

0
Lynch is best known for playing Sue Sylvester on TV's 'Glee'.
Culture

Rhonda Burchmore has some tall tales to tell

0
The entertainer is bringing her cabaret show to Perth for the first time.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Lifeblood rules for plasma donation come into effect today

0
Find out if you're eligible to be a donor.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
This week we take a listen to new tracks from Peggy Gou, Conan Gray, Sugababes, Skunk Anansie and ATEEZ.
History

On This gay Day | Actor Jane Lynch was born in 1960

0
Lynch is best known for playing Sue Sylvester on TV's 'Glee'.
Culture

Rhonda Burchmore has some tall tales to tell

0
The entertainer is bringing her cabaret show to Perth for the first time.
News

News Quiz: Did you stay on top of the news this week?

0
Test your knowledge, test your friends.

Lifeblood rules for plasma donation come into effect today

OUTinPerth -
Find out if you're eligible to be a donor.
Read more

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

OUTinPerth -
This week we take a listen to new tracks from Peggy Gou, Conan Gray, Sugababes, Skunk Anansie and ATEEZ.
Read more

On This gay Day | Actor Jane Lynch was born in 1960

OUTinPerth -
Lynch is best known for playing Sue Sylvester on TV's 'Glee'.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture