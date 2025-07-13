Perth can’t get enough of comedian Jimmy Carr

Comedian Jimmy Carr is bringing his Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny world tour to Perth in 2026, and due to popular demand a second show has been added.

Initially Carr was going to be in Perth for just one night on 21st April, but now a second show has been added for 22nd April. Tickets are on sale now.

Carr has a massive Australian tour lined up that kicks off in February and lasts all the way through to May.

He’s famed for constantly being on tour in-between his television appearances. His last tour, Terribly Funny, was seen by over 1.2 million people in 45 different countries, and is considered to be the biggest international stand-up tour ever.

Jimmy Carr.

The comedian is currently enjoying the massive success of his Netflix show Last One Laughing plus the ongoing success of 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Producers admit that his comedy isn’t to everyone’s liking.

“Jimmy tells jokes, and jokes are like magnets. Jokes attract people, but they can also repel. Some people are repelled by Jimmy’s dark brand of comedy. This show is not for them. But if it’s the kind of thing you like, then this is the kind of thing you’ll like.” the promotional blurb for the show reads.

Ahead of the Perth shows show you can catch him in Hobart and Adelaide, and after Perth he’ll be heading to Darwin, Cairns, Townsville, Rockhampton, Mackay, Brisbane and Sydney.

Tickets for the Perth shows are available now through Ticketek. Check out all the tour dates and details at Bohm Presents.