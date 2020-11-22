Perth Deputy Lord Mayor has a plan for improving LGBTI inclusion

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Perth’s Deputy Lord Mayor Sandy Anghie will be putting forward a proposal to improve the City of Perth’s relationship with members of the LGBTIQ communities at this week’s council meeting.

Anghie will propose the formation of an LGBTIQ advisory group to advise the council on matters of diversity and inclusion.

“Establishing an LGBTQIA+ advisory group would help guide the City of Perth on policy and other initiatives — to help the City better promote inclusivity and progress the needs of the LGBTQIA+ community, so that we can continue to move forward together,” she told WA Today.

“We are committed to supporting diversity and inclusion of all members of the community, and respect is a core value.”

Staffers have recommended that the proposal be broadened to include other minority groups including indigenous, youth, disadvantaged people, disability groups, seniors and migrants. If adopted the advisory group would have 12-15 members.

The move comes as the newly appointed council work to rebuild relationships with the LGBTIQ community members and organisations following controversy surrounding comments made by Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas. Just 10 days after taking up their roles the new councilors faced a barrage of criticism after their leader made a gaff on his breakfast radio program.

The proposal has been welcomed by former Pride WA President Paul-Alain van Lieshout Hunt. He lead Pride WA back in 2010-12 and has remained a vocal commentator on LGBTIQ issues. van Lieshount Hunt told WA Today that if he was offered one of the positions on the new advisory council he would consider taking up the role.

“The next step for us as residents is seeing who is actually in that inclusivity and advisory committee and just how much sway they will have on issues presented to council,” he said.

Current Pride President Curtis Ward welcomed the proposal highlighting that many LGBTIQ people lived within the City of Perth’s boundaries.

The proposal will be put to council on Tuesday night.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.