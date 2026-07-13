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Perth florist Matthew Landers awarded silver medal at World Floristry Championship

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Perth florist Matthew Landers has returned from the Singapore Garden Festival with a Silver Medal from the Floral Windows to the World Championship after representing Australia against leading floral designers from 17 countries.

Selected to represent Australia following a rigorous invitation and submission process, Landers competed over three days of demanding live floral design challenges judged on creativity, technical excellence, innovation and execution.

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The achievement comes in a milestone year for Landers, who is celebrating 25 years in professional floristry.

“After 25 years in floristry, to stand on the podium at a World Championship is incredibly special,” Landers said.

“I’ve had the privilege of representing Australia internationally before, but this competition brought together some of the finest floral designers in the world. To be invited to represent Australia and return home with the Silver Medal is something I’m immensely proud of.”

Landers’ latest international success adds to an already distinguished competition career. He has previously represented Australia three times at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, receiving a medal on each occasion, and has earned three consecutive Gold Medals at the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show.

“This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible support of my assistant, internationally renowned floral designer Joseph Massie. His friendship, encouragement and expertise were invaluable throughout the competition. I’m also deeply grateful to everyone back home who followed the journey and cheered us on,” Landers said.

The Singapore Garden Festival is recognised as one of the world’s premier floral and horticultural events. Its Floral Windows to the World Championship brings together invited national representatives from across the globe to compete for one of the international floristry industry’s highest honours.

Landers also runs workshops through his academy, where participants can develop their flower-arranging skills.

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