Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Perth Horror Film Festival haunts The Backlot this August

Culture

The Perth Horror Film Festival returns to thrill and terrify audiences at The Backlot this August.

The annual 4-day event takes over the West Perth cinema with a cutting-edge selection of horror and science fiction films.

- Advertisement -

The lineup is loaded with locally-made and international cinema, with classics paired with cult favourites and undiscovered gems.

Features include WA-made The Haunted Souls of Perth, new Spanish film The Photographer, 2025 Aussie horror Bunny and the iconic 60s sci-fi First Spaceship on Venus.

Many screenings are also oozing with short films set to a theme, including Imported Fear, WA and NZ Made and Sci-Fi Shorts.

Perth Horror Film Festival is running from 14 – 17 August. For more, head to eventbrite.com.au

Latest

History

On This Gay Day | Victorian Police raided the Tasty Nightclub

0
Victorian police raid Tasty, resulting in a $10 million...
Culture

Ollie Hunt chats about ‘Prelude’, his debut EP

0
The Australian artist is getting attention for his mix of sounds and heartfelt lyrics.
News

Marjorie Taylor Greene asks President Trump to pardon George Santos

0
Taylor Greene says the sentence handed down to Santos is excessive and he should be forgiven.
Community

Swan Ball will return this November for it’s eighth outing

0
The ball if a great chance to dress up spend timer with friends and community members.

Newsletter

Don't miss

History

On This Gay Day | Victorian Police raided the Tasty Nightclub

0
Victorian police raid Tasty, resulting in a $10 million...
Culture

Ollie Hunt chats about ‘Prelude’, his debut EP

0
The Australian artist is getting attention for his mix of sounds and heartfelt lyrics.
News

Marjorie Taylor Greene asks President Trump to pardon George Santos

0
Taylor Greene says the sentence handed down to Santos is excessive and he should be forgiven.
Community

Swan Ball will return this November for it’s eighth outing

0
The ball if a great chance to dress up spend timer with friends and community members.
Culture

‘Perfect Arrangement’ takes us back to closeted times

0
A production of Topher Payne's play about the Lavender Scare opens in Maylands this week.

On This Gay Day | Victorian Police raided the Tasty Nightclub

OUTinPerth -
Victorian police raid Tasty, resulting in a $10 million lawsuit On the 7th of August 1994, dozens of police officers entered the Tasty club night...
Read more

Ollie Hunt chats about ‘Prelude’, his debut EP

Graeme Watson -
The Australian artist is getting attention for his mix of sounds and heartfelt lyrics.
Read more

Marjorie Taylor Greene asks President Trump to pardon George Santos

OUTinPerth -
Taylor Greene says the sentence handed down to Santos is excessive and he should be forgiven.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture