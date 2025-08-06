Perth Horror Film Festival haunts The Backlot this August

The Perth Horror Film Festival returns to thrill and terrify audiences at The Backlot this August.

The annual 4-day event takes over the West Perth cinema with a cutting-edge selection of horror and science fiction films.

The lineup is loaded with locally-made and international cinema, with classics paired with cult favourites and undiscovered gems.

Features include WA-made The Haunted Souls of Perth, new Spanish film The Photographer, 2025 Aussie horror Bunny and the iconic 60s sci-fi First Spaceship on Venus.

Many screenings are also oozing with short films set to a theme, including Imported Fear, WA and NZ Made and Sci-Fi Shorts.

Perth Horror Film Festival is running from 14 – 17 August. For more, head to eventbrite.com.au