Perth International Cabaret Festival forced to call off some shows

The Perth International Cabaret Festival has been forced to cancel some of their planned shows because performers arriving from Melbourne would be required to undergo a two week quarantine.

“It is with deep regret and sadness that we have to announce that we have just been advised by the Chief Health Officer of Western Australia that, despite our best efforts to address the situation, our programmed artists travelling from Melbourne will be unable to perform without completing a 14 day quarantine period on arrival in Perth.” organisers said in post to their Facebook page.

The situation means shows from internationally acclaimed cabaret star Meow Meow will not be proceeding, no will performances from Lior, and the shows Boobs and Exposing Edith have been called off.

People who purchased tickets will be contacted and given the option of a refund, swapping to another show, or making a donation to the festivals fundraising campaign.

As Meow Meow will no longer be able to visit Western Australia, they’ve come up with a new closing night gala show to be hosted by Artistic Director Michael Griffiths and Amelia Ryan. Keep an eye out for announcements of who will be part of this very special evening.

The festival opened over the weekend with performances from Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse getting high praise, and Artistic Director Michael Griffiths delivering a sensational presentation of songs from his many cabaret shows over the last decade.

On Tuesday night the legendary Carlotta delivers the first two shows of her The Party’s Over farewell tour, plus Gina Williams and Guy Ghose return for Kalyakoorl, Ngalak Warangka. Later in the week there’s shows from Rick Steele, Steven Oliver, John O’Hara, Amelia Ryaqn and Libby Donovan, Jamie Mykaela, Dean Misdale and Louise Anton.

